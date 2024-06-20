What is Devin Haney's Net Worth?

Devin Haney is a professional boxer who has a net worth of $6 million. Devin Haney has held world championships in the super lightweight and lightweight divisions. From 2022 to 2023, he held the undisputed championship at lightweight, and in late 2023 he won the WBC super lightweight title. After going undefeated for 31 consecutive fights from late 2015 to late 2023, Haney suffered his first career defeat in the spring of 2024.

Early Life

Devin Haney was born on November 17, 1998 in San Francisco, California. He was raised in Oakland, and at the age of 14 moved with his father to Las Vegas. Haney began boxing when he was just seven years old.

Start of Boxing Career

Haney began his professional boxing career in Tijuana, Mexico. He fought his first match in late 2015, defeating Gonzalo Lopez via TKO. A week after that, Haney defeated Jose Iniguez via TKO. He went on to defeat Jorge Edgar Sillas and Roman Melendez in early 2016. In his first professional match in the United States, Haney beat Rafael Vazquez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Vegas Strip. He subsequently defeated Jairo Fernandez Vargas at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center.

After beating Clay Burns in a match in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Haney returned to Tijuana and defeated Javier Meraz via TKO. Back in the United States, he defeated Carlos Castillo and Mike Fowler. Toward the end of 2016, Haney again fought in Tijuana, where he defeated Carlos Antonio Avila via TKO. He remained in Tijuana for his subsequent four fights in 2017, all of which he won. Haney went on to win the rest of his 2017 fights in the United States. In the spring of 2018, he won the vacant USBA lightweight title by defeating Mason Menard. Later in the year, Haney won the vacant IBF North American lightweight title by beating Juan Carlos Burgos by unanimous decision.

Championship Titles

In early 2019, Haney defeated Xolisani Ndongeni to claim the vacant WBC International and WBO Intercontinental lightweight titles. He successfully defended his titles against Antonio Moran in May, and also won the vacant WBA International lightweight title in the process. In his next match, a victory over Zaur Abdullaev in September, Haney claimed the vacant WBC interim lightweight title. He went on to retain that title by defeating Alfredo Santiago, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, Joseph Diaz Jr., and George Kambosos Jr. By defeating Kambosos Jr. in mid-2022, Haney also won the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles, making him the undisputed lightweight champion.

Haney fought Kambosos Jr. in a rematch in October of 2022, and once again defeated him to retain his title. He mounted another successful defense of his undisputed lightweight title by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in the spring of 2023. However, the judges' unanimous decision was highly disputed due to the match being a close one. At the end of 2023, Haney moved up a weight class and defeated Regis Prograis to win the WBC super lightweight title. In his next match, in the spring of 2024, Haney suffered his first career loss when he was defeated by Ryan Garcia at the Barclays Center in New York. However, he was able to retain his WBC super lightweight title due to Garcia missing his weight and thus not being eligible for the title. Devin Haney earned $4 million from his fight against Ryan Garcia.