What Is Danny Garcia's Net Worth?

Danny Garcia is an American boxer who has a net worth of $8 million. Danny Garcia began boxing when he was ten years old. His father is a former boxer and began taking him to the gym to train as soon as Danny had reached the age where he was legally allowed to do so. His father has served as his primary trainer since the beginning. Garcia began boxing professionally in 2007, when he was 19 years old. He has won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Light Welterweight World Championship and Welterweight World Championship as well as the World Boxing Association (WBA) World Light Welterweight Championship. Garcia was undefeated until March 2017, and as of the end of 2024, he had lost just four fights. In January 2017, Danny earned $2 million when he fought Keith Thurman. He earned a total of $4.5 million combined from his three previous fights. These figures are pre-taxes and pre-manager fees.

Early Life

Danny Garcia was born Danny Óscar Garcia on March 20, 1988, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is the son of Puerto Rican parents, with his father, Ángel, coming from Naguabo and his mother, Maritza, hailing from Bayamón. Ángel was a boxer, and he introduced Danny to the sport, taking him to train at Harrowgate Boxing Club when he was just 10 years old. Ángel has been Danny's main boxing coach since his childhood. Early in his career, Garcia said that he wanted to become the "next great Puerto Rican fighter." His favorite boxer was Carlos Ortiz, a Puerto Rican Boxing Hall of Famer. Danny ended his amateur career with 107 wins and only 13 losses, and he was the Tammer Tournament and Under-19 national champion in 2005 and the U.S. national champion in 2006. Danny was born with an extra toe on one foot, and when he was asked if it gives him an advantage in his career, he replied, "No doubt. That's why I've never been down and I never lose my balance."

Career

Garcia's professional debut took place at Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino on November 17, 2007,and the referee ended the fight after he knocked Mike Denby down for the third time. On December 8, 2007, he defeated Jesús Villareal at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas by second-round technical knockout. Danny had his third professional win on January 11, 2008, against Marlo Córtez, who he defeated by second-round knockout at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon, California. He won the rest of his fights in 2008, defeating Charles Wade, Guadalupe Díaz, Julio Gamboa, Tyrone Wiggins, Deon Nash, Adan Hernández, and José Alfredo Lugo. Garcia won the NABO Jr. welterweight belt on August 15, 2011, followed by the WBC light welterweight champion title on March 24, 2012, the WBA light welterweight title and "The Ring" light welterweight title on July 14, 2012, and WBC welterweight title on January 23, 2016. He remained undefeated until Mar 4, 2017, when he fought Keith Thurman at New York City's Barclays Center. By the end of 2024, Danny had won 37 professional fights and lost only four. He won 21 by knockout and 16 by decision. He has been a champion in the light welterweight and welterweight divisions, and in September 2024, he challenged reigning WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara for his title but was defeated.

Personal Life

Danny and his longterm partner, Erica Mendez, have three children together. In 2021, they starred in the YouTube series "Garcia Family Bu$ine$$," which Danny executive produced.

Honors

In 2013, the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association named Garcia Philadelphia Pro Athlete of the Year.