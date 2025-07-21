What is Daniel Dubois's Net Worth?

Daniel Dubois is a British professional boxer who has a net worth of $45 million. Known for his raw power and aggressive fighting style, Dubois has held several regional and world titles throughout his career, including the WBA (Regular) and IBF heavyweight championships. After a highly decorated amateur run, he turned professional in 2017 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the UK's most promising heavyweight prospects. Dubois racked up an impressive series of knockouts en route to capturing the British, Commonwealth, and WBO International titles.

He suffered his first professional setback in 2020 against Joe Joyce, but bounced back with a string of victories, including a knockout win over Trevor Bryan in 2022 to claim the WBA (Regular) title. In 2023, Dubois was knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk in a controversial bout where a disputed low blow marred his best moment. After scoring a huge win over Anthony Joshua in 2024 to retain the IBF title, Dubois earned a rematch with Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship in July 2025. Fighting in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, Dubois was stopped in the fifth round—marking the third loss of his career and the second time he was knocked out by Usyk.

Notable Paydays

Daniel Dubois has earned some of the largest purses in modern British boxing. His July 2025 rematch with Oleksandr Usyk carried a total fight purse of £150 million (approximately $195 million), with Dubois reportedly receiving £52.5 million (around $68 million) for his share. However, as a UK resident, he was subject to heavy taxation—estimated at over £24 million (around $31 million) in income tax and £1 million (about $1.3 million) in National Insurance contributions—leaving him with roughly £27.8 million (approximately $36 million) net from the event. Earlier in his career, Dubois also made seven-figure paydays from his fights with Anthony Joshua, Jarrell Miller, and Trevor Bryan. His growing popularity and reputation as a knockout artist have made him one of the most bankable names in British heavyweight boxing.

Early Life

Daniel Dubois was born on September 6, 1997, in London, England. His father is from Grenada and holds French citizenship. Dubois has a younger sister named Caroline who also became a professional boxer.

Amateur Career

Dubois had a hugely successful amateur boxing career, fighting in around 75 bouts and winning two English schoolboy titles, two ABA championships, and the British Seniors. He also boxed for England several times and won gold medals in Finland and Germany.

Professional Career, Part 1

Dubois made his professional debut in the spring of 2017 and defeated Marcus Kelly via TKO in the first 35 seconds of the first round. Two weeks later, he recorded a TKO victory over Blaise Mendouo. In May, he knocked out David Howe in the first 40 seconds of the first round, and in July he knocked out Mauricio Barragan to claim the vacant WBC Youth heavyweight title. Dubois went on to win the vacant Southern Area heavyweight title by knocking out AJ Carter in September. He concluded the year with a TKO victory over Dorian Darch. In early 2018, Dubois successfully defended his Southern Area title with a TKO win over DL Jones. That summer, he beat Tom Little via TKO to win the vacant English heavyweight title.

In his final fight of 2018, Dubois secured his first career points-decision victory after going ten rounds with Kevin Johnson. He continued his success in 2019, first by winning the vacant WBO European heavyweight title over Rǎzvan Cojanu in March. The next month, Dubois claimed the vacant WBO Global heavyweight title over Richard Lartey, and in the summer he won the vacant British heavyweight title by defeating Nathan Gorman. Later in the year, Dubois beat Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth and WBO International heavyweight titles, and beat Kyotaro Fujimoto for the vacant WBC Silver heavyweight title. He also retained his WBO International title in the latter fight.

Professional Career, Part 2

In the summer of 2020, Dubois made a second successful defense of his WBO International title, this time by defeating Ricardo Snijders via TKO in the second round. However, that November, he lost that title and his other three titles when he suffered his first career loss, a knockout defeat at the hands of Joe Joyce. The intense fight, which lasted ten rounds, left Dubois with severe injuries that ruled him out of action for around six months. He returned in fine form in mid-2021, knocking out Bogdan Dinu to claim the vacant WBA interim heavyweight title. Dubois subsequently made his US debut in a fight in August against Joe Cusumano, whom he defeated via TKO in the first round.

Back in the US for his next fight, in mid-2022, Dubois knocked out Trevor Bryan to win the WBA (Regular) heavyweight title. He successfully defended the title against Kevin Lerena at the end of the year. In the summer of 2023, Dubois faced Oleksandr Usyk in Poland for the unified heavyweight championship, but was knocked out in the ninth round, giving him his second career defeat. Dubois came back strong at the end of the year to beat Jarrell Miller via TKO in ten rounds. In the fight, he landed a career-high 208 punches. He continued fighting prodigiously in 2024, winning the vacant IBF interim heavyweight title over Filip Hrgović and successfully defending the title, since upgraded to a full IBF heavyweight championship, against Anthony Joshua.

In July 2025, Dubois faced Oleksandr Usyk in a high-profile rematch for the undisputed heavyweight crown at Wembley Stadium. Despite entering with momentum, Dubois was stopped in the fifth round after being dropped twice, handing him the third defeat of his professional career. It was the second time he had been knocked out by Usyk.