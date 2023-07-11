Chris Eubank net worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Boxers Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: Aug 8, 1966 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Dulwich Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Professional Boxer Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Chris Eubank's Net Worth

What is Chris Eubanks' Net Worth?

Chris Eubank is a retired British boxer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Chris Eubank has held world titles at middleweight and super-middleweight, and was a world champion for over five years. He was undefeated in his first ten years as a professional, and remained undefeated at middleweight. His eccentric personality made him one of the most recognizable celebrities of the time during his boxing career.

Career Earnings

In the mid 1990s, Eubank signed an eight-fight, £10 million deal with Sky Sports to have contests in South Africa, Manchester, London, and Millstreet.

After bringing in more than $13 million over his career, Eubank's lavish lifestyle and charitable personality left him with very little. He once spent $1.6 million of his own money to build 69 flats for the homeless.

Bankruptcy

Eubank's eccentric lifestyle caught up to him eventually, and in November 2009, Chris Eubank was declared bankrupt. At the time he owed more than $1.5 million in back taxes alone.

Early Life

Christopher Livingstone Eubank was born on August 8, 1966, in Dulwich, South London, England to Rachel Scollins. From the age of two to six years old, he was raised in Jamaica. Upon returning to England, he lived in Stoke, Dalston, Hackney and then Peckham where he lived in impoverished surroundings. He moved to New York and made a fresh start when he was 16 years old. While living in New York he overcame his addictions to drugs, alcohol and shoplifting and began regularly attending church and school. In his spare time, he trained at the Jerome Boxing Club on Westchester Avenue.

Boxing Career

Eubank made his professional debut at the Atlantis Hotel and Casino on his 19th birthday and went on to build a very successful boxing career. He boxed from 1985 to 1998, reigning as world champion for over five years while going undefeated in his first ten years as a pro and remaining undefeated at middleweight. His world title bouts against Nigel Benn and Michael Watson helped British boxing to its peak popularity in the 90s. During his final two years, Eubank challenged up-and-coming contender Joe Calzaghe in a bid to reclaim the WBO super-middleweight title. The victorious Calzaghe later stated it was the toughest fight of his whole career. Chris' final two fights were brutal bouts against WBO junior-heavyweight champion Carl Thompson. In the rematch, Eubank was stopped for the first and only time in his career.

When he retired, his boxing career consisted of 45 wins, 23 KO's, 5 losses, and 2 draws. Chris Eubanks is currently working in Angola, training and managing the potential Olympic Boxing Team as well as his son and protégé, Chris Eubank Jr.

Other Ventures

Chris Eubank set up the Eubank Academy for Young People in Angola that he hopes will give the young people of Angola a chance to aspire to greatness through athletics. In 2005, Eubank was named the first ambassador of GamCare, a charitable organization for which he was brought on to help encourage responsible gambling. Always known for his unique fashion sensibility, in 2010 Eubank began a new phase of his career as a designer of tailored suits for a Savile Row bespoke tailoring company called Cad and the Dandy.

Personal Life

Eubank and his first wife, Karron, married in December 1990 and had four children together. He also has an elder son from a former relationship. Chris and Karro divorced in 2005. In 2014, Eubank got married to his manager, Claire Geary. They divorced in 2017.