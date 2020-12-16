Badou Jack net worth: Badou Jack is a Swedish professional boxer who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for holding the WBC super-middleweight and light-heavyweight titles.

Badou Jack was born in Stockholm, Sweden in October 1983. He has competed as a super-middleweight and a light-heavyweight. Jack represented The Gambia at the 2008 Olympics as an amateur. Badou Jack made his professional boxing debut in a win over Maxim Nikonorov in June 2009. In September 2013 he fought Marco Antonio Periban to a draw for the WBC-NABF super-middleweight title. Jack defeated Anthony Dirrell in April 2015 to win the WBC super-middleweight title. He fought James DeGale to a draw in January 2017 for the IBF and vacant The Ring super-middleweight titles. Badou Jack won the WBA (Regular) light-heavyweight title from Nathan Cleverly in August 2017. In November 2020 he defeated Blake McKernan to bring his record to 23-3-3.