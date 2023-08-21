What is Al Haymon's Net Worth?

Al Haymon is an American boxing adviser who has a net worth of $100 million. Al Haymon was the manager of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and has won the Boxing Writers of America Manager of the Year Award five times. He is widely considered one of the greatest boxing managers of all time, one who revolutionized the business by turning the tables on negotiations with networks allowing the biggest payouts to his fighters.

Early Life

Al Haymon was born on April 21, 1955, and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. His mother, Emma Lou, was an accountant and Al's hero, supporting him every step along the way. He also had a brother, Bobby. Al grew up a very smart kid and graduated from John Adams High School. He went on to study economics at Harvard and also earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard before starting his career in the music and television industries.

Music Career

Music promotion is where Al Hayman got his start, promoting acts like M. C. Hammer, New Edition, Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige, and working with such actors as Eddie Murphy. In 1999, he sold 50% of A.H. Enterprises to SFX Entertainment.

Boxing Career

It was around 2000 that Al Hayman dove into boxing when he promoted Vernon Forrest. Throughout the next decade, Haymon made considerable influence in the sport, mostly due to his connection to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Haymon always preferred to handle matters behind the curtain, while his fighters bask in the glow of their accomplishments. In 2005, he was honored with the Al Buck Award (Manager of the Year) from the Boxing Writers Association of America, thus joining legendary managers like Gil Clancy, Angelo Dundee, Eddie Futch, Lou Duva, Yancey Durham and Emanuel Steward. In 2013, he once again took home the Al Buck Award for Manager of the Year.

Despite the success, Al Haymon is not immune to criticism and controversy. Even though the purpose of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act was to separate boxing promoters from boxing managers, it is said that Haymon functions as both. It's true that he boosts fighters' incomes to the maximum, but he does so at the expense of a fighter's health. According to some accusations, he is said to facilitate false records being submitted to boxing commissions. As for the fights that he arranges for his fighters prime spots on HBO, they are seen as less than quality match-ups, instead of easy bouts to expose his fighters. This led Haymon's influence to be questioned by Max Kellerman of HBO Sports.

In 2015, Golden Boy Promotions sued Al Haymon for $300 million alleging that he repeatedly violated antitrust laws and the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act.

Personal Life

Al Haymond founded Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) which held its first event in 2015.

Haymon is rarely seen and is almost never interviewed, keeping a very low profile and most of his personal details in the dark. Al is married to Sylvia Browne Owens whom he has reportedly known since his days in business school in the late 1970s. She works alongside Al in Premier Boxing Champions.