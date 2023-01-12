What is Xander Bogaerts' Net Worth and Salary?

Xander Bogaerts is an Aruban professional baseball player who has a net worth of $60 million. Xander Bogaerts is a professional baseball shortstop who has played in the MLB for the San Diego Padres and the Boston Red Sox, winning five AL Silver Slugger Awards and helping the team win the World Series in both 2013 and 2018. Bogaerts has also played on the Netherlands national baseball team, winning gold in the 2011 Baseball World Cup.

Salary & Contracts

Xander Bogaerts signed a $4.5 million salary with the Red Sox in 2017. In 2018 he agreed with the team to a $7.05 million salary and in 2019 his salary was increased to $12 million. Later that year the team announced that Xander Bogaerts signed a six year contract extension for $132 million.

In December 2022 Xander signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Early Life

Xander Bogaerts was born on October 1, 1992 in San Nicolaas, Aruba. He has a twin brother named Jair who also went on to play in the MLB.

Career in the Minors

In 2009, Bogaerts was discovered by Boston Red Sox scout Mike Lord, who subsequently recommended him to Red Sox executive Craig Shipley. Bogaerts was soon signed to the Red Sox. In 2010, he made his professional playing debut in the affiliate Dominican Summer League, posting a .314 batting average for the season. The following year, he played in the Class A South Atlantic League for the Greenville Drive, scoring 16 home runs. Bogaerts began in Class A in 2012 but eventually moved up to the Class AA Eastern League's Portland Sea Dogs. Kicking off the 2013 season as a top MLB prospect, Bogaerts continued playing for the Sea Dogs before being promoted to the Triple-A International League's Pawtucket Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox, 2013-2018

Bogaerts was called up to the major leagues in the summer of 2013. In early September, he scored his first MLB home run in a game against the New York Yankees. Despite coming into the season late, Bogaerts was selected as part of the 25-man active roster in the postseason. He had an impressive postseason run, batting .296 and helping the Red Sox to the World Series, which they won over the St. Louis Cardinals in six games. Bogaerts hit a triple in the tournament, making him the youngest-ever player to do so in a World Series. In 2014, he became the Red Sox's starting shortstop. Bogaerts had his strongest season yet in 2015, leading the Red Sox with a career-high .320 batting average and claiming the AL's Silver Slugger Award. He won a second consecutive Silver Slugger Award the following year.

In a game against the Tampa Bay Rays in July of 2017, Bogaerts was hit on the right wrist by a pitch from Jacob Faria, causing a sprained joint. He declined being put on the disabled list and continued to play with the injury for the remainder of the season. Acknowledging this was a mistake, he finished the season with a .273 batting average and a disappointing 10 home runs. Bogaerts came back strong in 2018, hitting two grand slams in April and one in July. He finished the regular season with a .288 batting average and 23 home runs as the Red Sox moved into the postseason with a 108-54 record. The team ultimately made it to the World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Boston Red Sox, 2019-2022

In the spring of 2019, Bogaerts signed a six-year contract extension with the Red Sox. He went on to have a superb season, scoring his 1,000th career hit and finishing with a .309 batting average, 33 home runs, and 117 RBIs. To top it all off, he won his third Silver Slugger Award. Bogaerts had a solid showing in 2020 despite the COVID-shortened season; he batted .300 with 11 home runs across 56 games. Back to a normal-length season in 2021, he batted .295 with 23 homers across 144 games. Making it to the postseason, Bogaerts played in 11 games to help the Red Sox advance to the ALCS, where they ultimately fell to the Houston Astros. For his season, Bogaerts won his fourth AL Silver Slugger Award.

Bogaerts continued his success in 2022, finishing the season with a .307 batting average, 15 homers, and 73 RBIs, and claiming his fifth Silver Slugger Award. After the season, he opted out of his contract to become a free agent.

San Diego Padres

In December of 2022, Bogaerts signed an 11-year contract with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million. The contract bumped his average annual salary to $25 million.

International Playing

On the world stage, Bogaerts has played on the Netherlands national baseball team a few times. In 2011, he helped the team win the Baseball World Cup in Panama. He later played for Netherlands in the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics.

Honors in Aruba

Notably, Bogaerts is only the fifth person from Aruba to have played in the MLB, with the previous four being Sidney Ponson, Calvin Maduro, Gene Kingsale, and Radhames Dykhoff. Following his win in the 2011 Baseball World Cup, Bogaerts was inducted into the Knights Order of Orange-Nassau in Aruba. Bogaerts later had a school in Aruba renamed in his honor.