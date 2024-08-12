What was Willie McCovey's Net Worth?

Willie McCovey was an American professional baseball player who had a net worth of $6 million at the time of his death in 2018. Willie McCovey died on October 31, 2018, at the age of 80. A large portion of his net worth was his house in Woodside, California, which we'll describe in more detail in the next section below.

He played in MLB from 1959 to 1980, spending the majority of his career with the San Francisco Giants. Considered one of the greatest power hitters in the sport's history, he led the National League in home runs three times and finished his career with a total of 521 home runs. Beyond the Giants, McCovey played for the San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics during the latter part of his career.

A waterfront area just beyond the outfield of the Giants' stadium in San Francisco is named in Willie's honor. Players, especially Barry Bonds at the height of his career, sometimes smashed home runs into "McCovey Cove," and you might see a fan dive into the cove to grab the ball.

Woodside Mansion

In 1973, Willie paid $38,500 for a 1-acre property in the Bay Area suburb of Woodside, California. That's the same as spending around $300,000 in today's dollars. He proceeded to custom build a 3,800-square-foot home on the property. Willie continued living in this house for the rest of his life. In March 2019, Willie's estate sold the home for $4.2 million, $250,000 above the asking price. Here is a video tour of Willie's former Woodside mansion:

Early Life

Willie McCovey was born on January 10, 1938 in Mobile, Alabama as the seventh of ten children of Esther and Frank. At the age of 12, he began working part-time; he later dropped out of high school to work full-time.

Minor League Career

While living and working in Los Angeles, McCovey was invited to a New York Giants tryout camp in Melbourne, Florida. He went on to make his professional debut in 1955 with the Sandersville Giants of the Georgia State League. With the team, McCovey batted .305 with 19 home runs in 107 games. After that, he played for a San Francisco Giants farm club in Dallas, Texas, and then for the Phoenix Giants of the Pacific Coast League.

San Francisco Giants, 1959-1973

McCovey was called up to the major leagues in the summer of 1959. He made an immediate impression in his first season with the San Francisco Giants, batting .354 with 13 home runs in 52 games and earning National League Rookie of the Year honors. However, he had a disappointing sophomore season in 1960, batting .238 with 13 home runs in 101 games. In 1962, McCovey made his only appearance in the World Series, as the Giants lost to the New York Yankees. He went on to have a memorable 1963 season, tying with Hank Aaron as National League home run leader, with 44, and earning his first of six career All-Star selections. McCovey led the National League in homers again in both 1968 and 1969, with 36 and 45, respectively. Also in 1969, he batted .320 with 126 RBI and was named the National League MVP; it was the best season of his career statistically. Moreover, McCovey was named the MVP of the 1969 All-Star Game. Due to injuries, he wasn't as productive in the early 1970s, but he did manage to help the Giants reach the playoffs for the first time in nine years as the team claimed the NL West pennant in 1971.

San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics

After the 1973 season, McCovey was traded to the San Diego Padres. In his first season with the team in 1974, he hit 22 home runs in 128 games. McCovey spent one more full season with the Padres in 1975, hitting 23 home runs in 122 games. In 1976, he batted .203 with just seven home runs in 71 games before he had his contract purchased by the Oakland Athletics. McCovey played 11 games with the Athletics to close out the season.

San Francisco Giants, 1977-1980

McCovey returned to his former team the Giants in 1977. He went on to have a strong season, recording 28 home runs and 86 RBI to be named the Comeback Player of the Year. In 1978, McCovey reached a milestone when he hit his 500th career home run. He hit his final homer, his 521st overall, in 1980. That would be McCovey's last MLB season as a player before his retirement.

Post-playing Career

After retiring from playing, McCovey became a senior advisor for the Giants. He served in that role for 18 years. Meanwhile, in 1986, McCovey was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Among his later life endeavors, he opened a baseball-themed sports bar and restaurant in Walnut Creek, California in 2003. It shut down 12 years later.

Tax Fraud

In 1996, McCovey and fellow MLB great Duke Snider pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud charges for failing to report around $70,000 in income from memorabilia sales. McCovey was fined $5,000 and given two years of probation. In early 2017, he received a pardon from President Barack Obama.

Personal Life and Death

With his first wife, Karen, McCovey had a daughter. He married his second wife, Estela Bejar, in 2018.

Later in his life, McCovey struggled with a number of health issues, including atrial fibrillation and knee injuries. He was hospitalized multiple times and had to use a wheelchair. On October 31, 2018, McCovey passed away after being hospitalized for an infection. He was 80 years old.