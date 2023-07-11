Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $22 Million Date of Birth: Mar 13, 1964 (59 years old) Place of Birth: New Orleans Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Will Clark's Net Worth

What is Will Clark's Net Worth and Salary?

Will Clark is a retired American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $22 million. Will Clark is best-remembered as the first baseman for the San Francisco Giants from 1986 to 1993. Known as "Will the Thrill" or "The Thrill", Clark, a left-handed first baseman, earned MLB All-Star honors six times from 1988 through 1992, and again in 1994. He was the MVP of the 1989 NLCS, and won the Gold Glove Award in 1991. He is a two-time Silver Slugger (1989, 1991), and won the Golden Spikes Award in 1985. Three years later, in 1988, Clark was the National League RBI Champion. He finished his career with a .303 batting average, 284 home runs, and 1,205 runs batted in.

He also played on the U.S. men's national baseball team, winning a silver medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Following his retirement, Clark worked in the front offices of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants. Clark is a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, and the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Early Life

William Nuschler Clark Jr. was born on March 13, 1964, in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he attended Jesuit High School. He played college baseball for Mississippi State University where he put together an illustrious career and was part of the Thunder and Lightning duo with Rafael Palmeiro. In 1983, he played for the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League and was an All-Star. He also participated in the 1984 Summer Olympics where he won a silver medal and led the national team with a .429 batting average on nine hits with eight runs batted in and tied for the team lead with three home runs. In 1985, Clark was named an All-American by The Sporting News and the winner of the Golden Spikes Award. He grew up a fan of the Kansas City Royals and was actually drafted by the organization in the fourth round of the 1982 draft but chose not to sign.

MLB Career

Will Clark was drafted by the San Francisco Giants with the second overall pick in the 1985 MLB Draft. He was the MVP of the 1989 NLCS, and won the Gold Glove Award in 1991. Clark had his No. 22 retired by the San Francisco Giants and was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. He is enshrined on the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame.

Clark finished his career with a .303 batting average, 284 home runs, and 1,205 runs batted in. After his playing career, he continued to be active in baseball in the Arizona Diamondbacks' front office and serving as a Special Assistant in the Giants' front office.

Career Earnings

During his baseball career, Will Clark earned a total of $54.2 million in salary. That's the same as earning around $90 million in today's dollars. His highest single-season salary was the $6 million earned in his final year from the Orioles in 2000. That's the same as earning around $9 million today. Though, technically speaking the $5.6 million he earned in 1995 from the Texas Rangers is worth $9.66 million today after adjusting for inflation.

Personal Life

Will Clark married his wife, Lise White, in 1994. They had a son, Trey, in 1996, and two years later, he was diagnosed with autism. The couple later had a daughter, Ella. Will is a spokesman for Autism Speaks and Anova.

In 1999, Lisa had open heart surgery to fix a hole that had been undiagnosed since birth.

Louisiana Mansion

In 2007 Will paid an undisclosed amount for a one acre undeveloped property in a gated community in Prairieville, Louisiana. He proceeded to build a lavish 9,000 square foot mansion on the property.