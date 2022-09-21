What is Wade Boggs' Net Worth?

Wade Boggs is an American former professional baseball third baseman who has a net worth of $20 million. Wade Boggs is known as one of the greatest hitters in baseball history.

Early Life

Wade Anthony Boggs was born on June 5, 1958 in Omaha, Nebraska, the youngest of three sons to Sue Nell Graham and Winfield Kennedy Boggs, Jr. With a military upbringing, Wade lived in several different locations over the years before his family finally settled in Tampa, Florida, when he was 11 years old. He played baseball and football at Plant High School. Wade went on to be selected by the Boston Red Sox in the seventh round of the 1976 MLB draft.

Baseball Accolades

Five-time American League batting champion Wade Boggs ranks with Tony Gwynn of the San Diego Padres as the greatest pure hitters of their generation ('80s through '90s). In his 18-year career, Boggs racked up 3,010 hits for a career average of .328, accomplished in the pre-steroids, doctored-baseball era when baseball parks had more generous dimensions and were more pitcher-friendly. He also hit 118 home runs and drove in 1,014 runs.

With 12 straight All-Star appearances, Boggs is third only to Brooks Robinson and George Brett in number of consecutive appearances as a third baseman. In 1999, he ranked number 95 on the Sporting News list of the 100 Greatest Baseball Players and was a nominee for the Major League Baseball All-Century Team. Boggs spent his 18-year baseball career primarily with the Boston Red Sox, but also played for the New York Yankees, with whom he won his only World Series, and Tampa Bay Devil Rays, with whom he became just the 23rd player in history to reach the 3,000 hit plateau.

He is 33rd on the list of career leaders for batting average among Major League Baseball players with a minimum of 1,000 plate appearances. Boggs was elected to the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. Boggs was a member of the 1986 American League Champion Boston Red Sox and the 1996 World Championship New York Yankees team. He won a Gold Glove for fielding excellence with the Yankees and played in 12 consecutive major league All Star Games (1985-1996). In 2005, he was voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility and was enshrined as a Red Sox player. His #26 is retired with the Boston Red Sox and #12 retired with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Earnings & Contracts

When Wade Boggs was selected in the draft by the Boston Red Sox, he signed with the club for $7,500. Boggs' salaries over the years had him earning $1.7 million in 1988, $1.7 million in 1989, $1.9 million in 1990, $3 million in 1991, $3 million in 1992, $3 million in 1993, $3 million in 1994, $5 million in 1995, $2 million in 1996, $2 million in 1997, and $500,000 in 1998. He was last under contract in 1999 at $800,000.

In total, Wade Boggs earned a bit over $32 million in MLB salary alone during his career.

Personal Life

Wade Boggs and his wife, Debbie, have two children together, Brett and Meagann. Known for his superstitions, he had a habit of eating chicken before every game lending him the nickname, "The Chicken Man." Wade Boggs resides in the Tampa Palms area of Tampa, Florida.