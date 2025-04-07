What Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Net Worth?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a Canadian-Dominican professional baseball player who has a net worth of $40 million, a figure that is set to skyrocket thanks to a historic $500 million contract inked in April 2025.

Vlad Jr emerged as one of MLB's brightest stars following his major league debut in 2019. As the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., he entered the league with immense expectations and has largely delivered.

Guerrero Jr. broke out in 2021 with a stellar season, hitting .311 with 48 home runs and finishing second in AL MVP voting. Known for his exceptional power and plate discipline, he has established himself as one of baseball's most dangerous hitters with a combination of contact skills and raw power.

In April 2025, Guerrero Jr. signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays—the third-largest contract in MLB history, trailing only Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani. A four-time All-Star by age 26, Guerrero is widely regarded as one of the top sluggers in the game today.

Early Life

Vladimir Guerrero Ramos Jr. was born on March 16, 1999, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, during his father's time with the Montreal Expos. He holds dual Canadian and Dominican citizenship and was raised primarily in the Dominican Republic. From an early age, Guerrero Jr. displayed the same natural hitting talent and powerful swing that made his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., a Hall of Fame MLB star.

He signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a 16-year-old international free agent in July 2015, receiving a $3.9 million signing bonus. Quickly climbing the ranks of baseball's top prospects, he was regularly ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the sport by 2018.

MLB Career

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his MLB debut on April 26, 2019—just a month after his 20th birthday. Expectations were sky-high, and Guerrero delivered. He smashed 15 home runs in his rookie season and showed off his elite bat speed and plate discipline.

His true breakout came in 2021 when he led the league in home runs (48), finished second in the AL MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani, and earned his first All-Star nod. He also took home the All-Star Game MVP that year and established himself as one of the game's elite offensive talents.

By 2025, Guerrero had already been selected to four All-Star teams, earned two All-MLB First Team honors, won two Silver Slugger Awards, and even added a Gold Glove to his resume—an accolade that reflected his vastly improved defensive work at first base. He has hit over 160 home runs in his career and is on pace to surpass 1,000 hits before his 27th birthday.

In 2024, Guerrero became the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24, joining a short list of young stars honored in that way.

Despite early uncertainty around long-term negotiations, Guerrero and the Blue Jays reached a deal in April 2025 that changed the landscape of professional sports: a 14-year, $500 million contract extension that includes no deferred money. At $35.7 million annually, the contract secures Guerrero in Toronto through his age-40 season. It also ensures he'll surpass his father's entire 16-season career earnings—$129 million—within four years.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Guerrero Jr. earned a $3.9 million signing bonus when he joined the Blue Jays in 2015. His pre-arbitration and arbitration years included several lucrative deals, most notably a one-year, $28.5 million contract in 2025 to avoid arbitration—at the time, the third-largest arbitration settlement in MLB history.

In April 2025, Vlad signed a new $500 million contract that will redefine his financial legacy and cement his place among the wealthiest athletes in baseball. The deal is the third-largest in MLB history and the largest ever signed by a Canadian athlete.

Assuming no major setbacks, Guerrero is projected to earn well over $550 million in career salary alone, with endorsement deals, game bonuses, and media appearances adding tens of millions more to his net worth.

Personal Life

Guerrero Jr. is famously close to his father and often credits him as his biggest influence both on and off the field. The two share strikingly similar swings, physical builds, and outgoing personalities. Vlad Jr. speaks fluent Spanish and English and has embraced both his Dominican and Canadian roots, frequently returning to the Dominican Republic in the offseason for training and charity work.

Though he keeps his private life largely out of the spotlight, Guerrero Jr. is known for his community involvement in Toronto and the Dominican Republic. He also regularly mentors younger Latin players coming up through the Blue Jays system.