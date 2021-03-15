Trevor Bauer Net Worth: Trevor Bauer is an American professional baseball who has a net worth of $50 million. Bauer is most well-known for winning the Cy Young Award in 2020, while also being the NL ERA (Earned Run Average) leader. In February 2021 Trevor signed a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers.

Early Life and Career Beginnings: Bauer was born in North Hollywood, California, on January 17th, 1991. After graduating a year early with a 4.8 GPA from Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California, Bauer attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he pitched for the UCLA Bruins baseball team.

Bauer completed his freshman year with an impressive 9-3 record and a 2.99 earned run average (ERA). In 2009, Bauer named a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and was also named to the Baseball America freshman All-American team. In 2010, Bauer and the Bruins played in the 2010 College World Series, ultimately falling to the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 2-game sweep. That same year Bauer was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, presented annually to the top amateur baseball player. In his final year pitching at the collegiate level, Bauer broke numerous school records including strikeouts, wins, and innings pitched. He also won the Golden Spikes Award, as well as the National Pitcher of the Year Award. He was also named Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Year, along with a selection to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Professional Career: Bauer was selected third overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2011 Major League Baseball draft. Bauer made his major league debut with the Diamondbacks on June 28, 2012, and his first major league win just over a week later on July 8, against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Later that year on December 11, Bauer was traded to the Cleveland Indians as part of a three-team deal. His first two years with the Indians were nothing special, boasting a 6-9 record with a 4+ ERA.

In October of 2016 Bauer sliced open and injured his pinky finger while working on one of his drones, just days before he was scheduled to start in a playoff game. Bauer required 10 stitches to close the wound, and his scheduled start in the 2016 American League championship Series (ALCS) was pushed back from Game 2 to Game 3. Bauer would only last one inning of Game 3, after the stitches in his pinky finger opened up. Bauer went on to pitch two games in the ensuing World Series against the Chicago Cubs, losing both.

Bauer was named to his first All Star Game in 2018. About a month later on August 11, Bauer was hit by a José Abreu line drive, and suffered a stress fracture that kept him riding the bench for a month. Bauer did not start again that season.

On July 31, 2019, Bauer was traded by the Indians to the Cincinnati Reds as a part of a three-team deal. The following season was Bauer's most prolific, though it came during the 60-game 2020 season due to the COVID – 19 pandemic. Bauer was 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts. Bauer secured 27 of the 30 first place votes for the National League Cy Young Award, an award given annually to the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Bauer capitalized on his productive yet shortened 2020 campaign by signing a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on February 11, 2021. The contract is considered novel for baseball, as it contains opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

Business Career: In 2019 Bauer co-founded Momentum, a sports media company focused on sharing authentic player stories and improving the public perception of baseball, with his business partner Taiki Green. The company is an athlete-driven media company that utilizes storytelling to connect fans and professional athletes. The company is the first ever player-led media company to be credentialed by Major League Baseball. Some of the more popular series include Bauer Bytes and Live At Bats. Bauer captured his experience during the 2020 season via a vlog called Inside the COVID Season With Trevor Bauer. He also vlogged his free agency that ultimately ended with his signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a series titled Inside The Offseason with Trevor Bauer.

Charity: Beginning in the 2018 season, Bauer launch his 69 Days of Giving campaign, in which he donated $420.69 to 68 different charities. His final donation was $69,420 to Max S. Hayes High School, located minutes away from Progressive Field where Bauer pitched for most of his career as a Cleveland Indian.

Personal Life: A self-described socially liberal free-market capitalist, some of Bauer's past statements have brought him scrutiny. Most notably his opposition to the theory of human's contributions to global warming, and references to the birther movement associated with Barack Obama, a false conspiracy theory that the 44th President of the United States was born in Kenya.