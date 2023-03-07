What is Trea Turner's Net Worth and Salary?

Trea Turner is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $40 million and salary of $27 million. Trea Turner is a premier shortstop in Major League Baseball who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies after beginning his career with the Washington Nationals and playing a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Early Life

Trea Vance Turner was born on June 30, 1993, in Boynton Beach, Florida. He attended Park Vista Community High School in Lake Worth where he played for the school's baseball team and was just lightly recruited by college programs. When Trea was selected with the 602nd overall pick in the 20th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, he decided to play college baseball for North Carolina State.

This is where he really made a name for himself as a baseball player. Turner set an NC State record for steals in a season with 57 and tied the ACC record with five in one game. He was named to the All-Tournament Team in 2012, and in 2013 was selected to the All-ACC first team. Trea Turner won the Brooks Wallace Award as the best shortstop in NCAA as a junior in 2014. He also played for the United States national collegiate baseball team that summer.

MLB Career

In the 2014 MLB Draft, Trea Turner was selected with the 13th overall pick in the first round by the San Diego Padres. He played in their minor league system shortly before being traded to the Washington Nationals as a player to be named later in a three-team deal.

Trea Turner made his MLB debut for the Washington Nationals in August of 2015. He broke into the majors as the team's starting center fielder before shifting back to his more natural position of shortstop years later. He won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019 when they defeated the Houston Astros in seven games. Turner was the National League stolen base leader in 2018 and 2021. He also hit for the cycle in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

In 2021, Trea Turner played his last season in Washington before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was named an All-Star and became the NL batting champion. And in 2022, he was named the Silver Slugger Award winner, selected to the All-MLB First Team, and became a two-time All-Star. He played out his one-year contract with the Dodgers before signing a mega deal as a free agent with the Philadelphia Phillies in December of 2022.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Trea Turner received a signing bonus of $2.9 million when drafted by the San Diego Padres. After being traded to the Washington Nationals, he signed one year contracts three years in a row to avoid arbitration, worth $3.725 million, $7.45 million, and $13 million, respectively. Turner inked a one-year deal worth $21 million with the Dodgers in 2022 to avoid arbitration.

In December of 2022, Trea Turner signed an 11-year $300 million contract with the Phillies. The deal will bring his average annual salary up to $27 million.

Going into the deal, Trea had earned around $45 million in salary alone over the course of his first six seasons in baseball.

Personal Life

Trea Turner met his future wife, Kristen, when they attended North Carolina State. The couple got married in November of 2018, and in February of 2021, they announced the birth of their son. During the offseason, they reside in Beach Gardens, Florida.