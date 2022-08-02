Torii Hunter Net Worth:

What is Torii Hunter's net worth, career earnings and salary?

Torii Hunter is a retired American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $60 million. During his professional career, which lasted from 1999 to 2015, Torii played for the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Detroit Tigers and finally, for the Twins again in his last season. Torii Hunter was a 5-time All Star, 2-time Silver Slugger and 9-time Gold Glove winner.

Career Earnings



During his professional career, Torii Hunter earned $171 million in MLB salary alone. He likely earned tens of millions more from endorsements.

His peak single-season salary was $18.5 million, which he earned in both the 2010 and 2011 seasons while playing for the Angels. Those salaries came thanks to a 5-year $90 million contract Torii signed in 2007.

Early Life

Torii Kedar Hunter was born on July 18th, 1975 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He began playing baseball at the age of eight years old and football just a few years later. He would attend Pine Bluff High School where he excelled at baseball, football, and track. Hunter made the U.S. Junior Olympic team in 1992 but couldn't afford the $500 fee to join, so he contacted then-governor of Arkansas, Bill Clinton, who decided to help. Instead of attending the University of Arkansas to play baseball, he opted to go pro and entered the Major League Baseball draft.

Professional Career

Torii Hunter made a career out of doing what he loves most: playing baseball. With the 20th overall pick in the 1993 draft, the Minnesota Twins made his dreams a reality. It wasn't until 1999 that he started to see regular playing time with the major league team, and Torii exploded onto the scene in 2000. There was a minor setback when he was sent down to their triple-A minor league team to work on his batting mechanics, but he returned better than ever. His play continued to trend upward, and he became a true star of the sport. In 2007, he turned down a $45 million contract with the Twins and instead accepted the 5-year, $90 deal with the Angels. Hunter would play for a third team in his professional career, the Detroit Tigers, signing a 2-year agreement worth a total of $26 million. He would return to the Minnesota Twins in 2014 on a 1-year, $10.5 million contract before retiring from the game of baseball on October 26, 2015.

Over 19 seasons in the big leagues, Torii Hunter played in 2,372 games posting a .277 batting average with 353 home runs, 1,391 RBIs, 1,296 runs, 498 doubles, 39 triples, 195 stolen bases, 661 walks, a .331 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage. Playing primarily at center field and right field, he posted a .990 fielding percentage. He was a nine time Gold Glove winner.

Outside of the game, Hunter contributes to a variety of charitable causes, including education and an initiative to maintain baseball diamonds in lower income neighborhoods. He also started the "Torii Hunter Project Education Initiative" to provide college scholarships to students in California, Arkansas, Nevada, and Minnesota.

Personal Life

Torii Hunter lives in the suburb of Prosper, Texas, with his wife, Katrina. He has three sons: Darius McClinton-Hunter, Torii Jr. who was selected by the Angels in the 23rd round of the 2016 MLB draft, and Monshadrik "Money" Hunter, who played defensive back for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.