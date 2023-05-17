Tom Seaver Net Worth

What was Tom Seaver's Net Worth?

Tom Seaver was a retired Major League Baseball player who had a net worth of $10 million. Tom Seaver was best known for his time with the New York Mets, helping them turn from lovable losers into formidable foes, winning the World Series in 1969 on a team that would be later called the "Miracle Mets."

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Nov 17, 1944 - Aug 31, 2020 (75 years old) Place of Birth: Fresno Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America

He was drafted by the LA Dodgers in 1965 but after asking for a $70,000 contract the team declined. He finally signed his first professional contract a year later, this time with the Atlanta Braves. Unfortunately, a complication caused this contract to be voided after it was alleged he was ineligible. Ironically, because he had turned pro he could not return to college. He eventually signed a contract with the Mets in 1967.

Seaver would go on to play for the Mets from 1967 to 1977, winning the World Series in 1969. He played a total of 13 seasons in the MLB, playing for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

Seaver's record includes 311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and a 2.86 earned run average. This makes him one of the best starting pitchers in the history of baseball. In his two decade-long career, Tom Seaver won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 1967, and three NL Cy Young Awards.

Known as "Tom Terrific," when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992, he received the highest percentage ever recorded (98.84%) up to that point. He has the only plaque at Cooperstown wearing a New York Mets hat. Being the Mets' all-time leader in wins, Seaver, along with Gil Hodges, is the only Met player to have their jersey numbers retired by the team.

Career Earnings

During his career he earned around $6.6 million in total MLB salary. That's the same as around $16 million in today's dollars. He earned his highest single-season salary in his second-to-last season, earning $1.136 million from the Chicago White Sox.

Early Life and Introduction to Baseball

Tom Seaver was born and raised in Fresno, California, where he first developed his love for baseball. Seaver, a gifted athlete, excelled in multiple sports during high school but was particularly drawn to baseball. He began his collegiate baseball career at Fresno City College before transferring to the University of Southern California, where his remarkable pitching skills began to garner attention.

Draft and Early Professional Career

Seaver's journey to the major leagues was unconventional. After being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1965 draft and failing to agree on a contract, he was eventually drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1966. However, the contract was voided due to MLB rules at the time, leading to a lottery in which the New York Mets secured his services.

Seaver made his MLB debut with the Mets in 1967, quickly establishing himself as a formidable pitcher. His impressive performances earned him the National League Rookie of the Year award, hinting at the successful career that lay ahead.

The Miracle Mets

Seaver rose to stardom during his tenure with the Mets, particularly during the 1969 season. That year, he led the team to their first World Series championship, an achievement that seemed almost miraculous given the Mets' previous struggles. Seaver's critical role in this "Miracle Mets" season solidified his status as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.

During his time with the Mets, Seaver was named an All-Star multiple times and won the Cy Young Award three times. His performances were characterized by his powerful fastball, precise control, and strategic use of the mound. His compelling presence and consistent excellence earned him the nickname "Tom Terrific."

Trade to Cincinnati Reds and Later Career

In a move that shocked the baseball world, Seaver was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 1977, a result of disagreements with the Mets' management. Seaver continued to perform at a high level with the Reds, even throwing his only no-hitter in 1978.

Seaver returned to the Mets for the 1983 season, but he was claimed by the Chicago White Sox in the free agency compensation draft the following year. He achieved his 300th career win with the White Sox in 1985, further cementing his legacy. Seaver ended his playing career with the Boston Red Sox in 1986.

Retirement and Recognition

Following his retirement, Seaver was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992, his first year of eligibility. He received 98.84% of the votes, which was then a record. His number 41 was retired by the Mets, making him the first player in the franchise to receive that honor.

Personal Life

In 1966 Tom married Nancy Lynn McIntyre. They had two daughters together and lived on a 115-acre vineyard in Calistoga, California which they called Seaver Family Vineyards.

Unfortunately Tom began suffering from memory loss in 2013 that was later diagnosed as dementia. He largely retired from public life from that point on. He died on August 31, 2020 at the age of 75.