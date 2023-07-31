Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Sep 16, 1959 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Sanford Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player, Coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Tim Raines' Net Worth

Tim Raines is a former American professional Baseball player who has a net worth of $12 million. During his baseball career, Tim Raines earned $35 million in salary. His highest-paid season was 1995 when he earned $3.7 million from the Chicago White Sox.

Tim Raines is best known for his 13 seasons playing with the MLB's Montreal Expos from 1979 to 1990. After that, he played with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, and Florida Marlins before retiring in 2002. Since retiring from playing, Raines has served as a coach for many teams, including the White Sox and various minor league teams. In 2017 Raines was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on his 10th ballot.

Early Life and Education

Tim Raines was born on September 16, 1959 in Sanford, Florida as one of seven children of Florence and Ned. As a teenager, he went to Seminole High School, where he excelled in baseball, football, and track and field. Reportedly, he earned over 100 scholarship offers to play college football.

Montreal Expos, 1979-1990

In the 1977 MLB draft, Raines was selected in the fifth round by the Montreal Expos. He made his debut with the team as a pinch runner in 1979, playing in just six games. The following season, he played briefly as a second baseman before being switched to outfield. Raines had his breakout year in 1981, batting .304 and setting an MLB rookie record with 71 stolen bases despite the season being interrupted by the MLB strike. He quickly grew into a fan favorite due to his aggressive play on the basepaths. Raines performed less well in 1982, hitting .277; he was also struggling with a severe addiction to cocaine at the time, and entered treatment at the end of the season.

Following his poor 1982 season, Raines came back with a bang in 1983. That year, he set a franchise record of 133 runs and stole a career high of 90 bases. Raines was named Expos Player of the Year for his incredible season. He would go on to earn two more Expos Player of the Year honors in 1985 and 1986. In the latter year, Raines batted a career-high .334, the best in the National League, and won a Silver Slugger Award. After that season, he became a free agent. However, due to lack of interest from other teams, Raines signed a new three-year deal with the Expos in May of 1987. In his first game back, he scored a game-winning grand slam in the 10th inning. Raines had a terrific season, leading the Expos in multiple categories, including batting average, runs, and stolen bases. He continued playing with the team until the expiration of his contract in 1990.

Chicago White Sox

Raines was traded to the Chicago White Sox in late 1990. In his first season with the team, he batted only .268 but posted an on-base percentage of .359. Raines saw improvement in 1992 with a .294 batting average and a .380 on-base percentage. His best season with the White Sox was in 1993, when he hit .306 and 16 home runs despite missing many games due to injury. The White Sox ended up winning the AL Western Division title en route to an ALCS loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York Yankees

In late 1995, Raines was traded to the New York Yankees. His first season with the team saw a dream of his come true, as the Yankees won the World Series. Raines would win another World Series with the team in 1998, his third and final year as a Yankee. That season, he stole his 800th career base.

Oakland Athletics

As a free agent, Raines signed with the Oakland Athletics in early 1999. He would only play briefly with the team, as he was diagnosed with lupus in late July and spent the rest of the year undergoing treatment and recovery.

Return to the Expos

Raines returned to his original team, the Expos, for the 2001 season. He saw limited playing time that year, but batted .308 with a .433 on-base percentage. Due to a shoulder injury, he underwent surgery at the end of May, and after that spent time with the Expos' Triple-A team the Ottawa Lynx. Raines returned to the majors in August.

Baltimore Orioles

At the end of the 2001 season, Raines was traded to the Baltimore Orioles, for which his son played. Consequently, they became the second father-and-son team ever to play for the same MLB team at the same time, following Ken Griffeys Sr. and Jr.

Florida Marlins

Raines spent his final season as an MLB player with the Florida Marlins in 2002.

Coaching Career

Raines had his first coaching gig in 2003 as manager of the Expos' affiliate team the Brevard County Manatees. He was promoted to the Expos the following year. After that, Raines coached for the White Sox from late 2004 to late 2006. In 2007, he served as the hitting coach for the minor-league Harrisburg Senators, and from 2009 to 2012 managed the Newark Bears. Raines subsequently became a minor league coach for the Toronto Blue Jays organization in 2013.

Personal Life

In 1979, Raines wed his former high school classmate Virginia Hilton. The couple had two children, Tim Jr. and André, before divorcing. Raines went on to marry Shannon Watson in 2007 after he had moved to the Phoenix, Arizona area. Together, they have twin daughters named Ava and Amelie.