Tim McCarver net worth

Tim McCarver was an American Major League Baseball catcher and sportscaster who had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in February 2022. Tim McCarver played professional baseball for 21 years then transitioned into one of the game's most admired broadcasters. During his playing career, Tim played for several teams in the MLB including the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Montreal Expos, and the Boston Red Sox. As a broadcaster for Fox Sports, he called dozens of World Series and All-Star games. He won three Emmys for his broadcasting work.

Early Life

James Timothy McCarver was born on October 16, 1941, in Memphis, Tennessee. He attended Christian Brothers High School where he played baseball and caught the eye of major league scouts. McCarver was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1959. He played in the minor leagues with the Keokuk Indians and Rochester Red Wings.

Playing Career

Tim McCarver made his major league debut on September 10, 1959, for the Cardinals. He continued to play for the Cardinals until 1970 at which point he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. He then played for the Montreal Expos for the 1972 season, returning to the Reds from 1973 to 1974, then the Red Sox from 1974 to 1975, finishing with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1975 to 1980. McCarver initially retired in 1979 after the end of the baseball season however he changed his mind and returned in September 1979. This decision made him one of only around 30 players in baseball history to appear in Major League games during four different decades (1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s).

McCarver was a two-time All-Star (1966, 1967) and two-time World Series champion (1964, 1967). He hit .271 over his career to go along with 97 home runs and 645 runs batted in. McCarver was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2017.

Broadcasting Career

Tim was probably best-known for being a sportscaster for Fox Sports. He started at WPHL-TV (Channel 17) in Philadelphia and eventually carved out an extremely successful broadcast career, winning three Emmy Awards. His 23 World Series and 20 All-Star Games called are both records. McCarver was named the 2012 Ford C. Frick Award recipient.

The Irish American Baseball Hall of Fame inducted McCarver as a sportscaster in 2010, and in 2016 he was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Salaries & Career Earnings

During McCarver's later years, he earned around $60,000 per season, with his highest salary coming during the 1974-1975 season at $72,500 (the same as $447k today).

Over his baseball playing career, Tim McCarver earned around $326,000 (the same as about $2 million today).

Personal Life

McCarver married his high school sweetheart, Anne, on December 29, 1964, and they had two daughters together.

On October 9, 2009 he released an album titled "Tim McCarver Sings Songs from the Great American Songbook", a cover album of jazz standards.

Tim McCarver died of heart failure on February 16, 2023, at the age of 81.