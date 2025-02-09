What is Tim Lincecum's Net Worth?

Tim Lincecum is a Filipino-American baseball pitcher who has a net worth of $40 million.

Timothy LeRoy Lincecum, affectionately known as "The Freak," is a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher celebrated for his remarkable achievements with the San Francisco Giants. Standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 170 pounds, Lincecum defied traditional expectations of a power pitcher, utilizing an unorthodox delivery and exceptional mechanics to dominate hitters. His illustrious career includes two consecutive National League Cy Young Awards, four All-Star selections, and three World Series championships with the Giants. Beyond his accolades, Lincecum's unique presence and contributions have left an indelible mark on the baseball community.

Early Life

Born on June 15, 1984, in Bellevue, Washington, Lincecum was introduced to baseball at a young age. He honed his skills under the guidance of his father, Chris Lincecum, a former college pitcher who played a pivotal role in developing Tim's distinctive pitching mechanics. Attending Liberty High School in Renton, Washington, Lincecum showcased his burgeoning talent, which earned him a spot at the University of Washington. During his collegiate career, he further refined his craft, leading to his selection by the San Francisco Giants as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

Professional Career

Lincecum made his MLB debut on May 6, 2007, quickly establishing himself as a formidable force on the mound. From 2008 to 2011, he led the National League in strikeouts for three consecutive seasons and was selected to the All-Star team four times. His dominance was further highlighted by back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009, recognizing him as the league's best pitcher. Beyond individual accolades, Lincecum played a crucial role in the Giants' success, contributing significantly to their World Series championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014. His career statistics include a 110-89 win-loss record, a 3.74 ERA, and 1,736 strikeouts over 1,682 innings pitched.

Career Earnings

Throughout his MLB tenure, Lincecum secured substantial contracts reflecting his value to the teams he played for. His initial significant contract was a two-year, $23 million deal with the Giants in 2010. He later signed a two-year, $40.5 million extension in 2012, followed by a two-year, $35 million contract in 2014. In 2016, he joined the Los Angeles Angels on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, and in 2018, he signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Texas Rangers. Over his career, Lincecum's total earnings exceeded $100 million, underscoring his status as one of the premier pitchers of his era.

Legacy

Tim Lincecum's impact on baseball transcends his impressive statistics and accolades. His unconventional pitching style and ability to excel despite not fitting the typical mold of a power pitcher have inspired countless aspiring athletes. Known for his humility and team-first mentality, Lincecum remained a beloved figure among fans and teammates alike. His contributions to the Giants' championship successes and his individual achievements have solidified his place in baseball history as one of the most dynamic and influential pitchers of his generation.

Real Estate

Tim Lincecum has owned several notable properties throughout his career, reflecting his evolving lifestyle and financial success. In 2010, he purchased a luxury penthouse in Seattle's Escala tower for approximately $1.65 million, later selling it in 2014 for $2.25 million. The condo featured multiple flat-screen TVs, a pool table, and a dedicated gaming room. In 2012, he acquired a sprawling 11,000+ sq. ft. estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona, for $3.4 million. The property included a basketball court, a retractable batting cage, a home theater, and a lagoon-style pool. He sold the mansion in 2016 for $3.0 million. More recently, Lincecum has been linked to a 4,300 sq. ft. estate in Cle Elum, Washington, situated on over two acres of land. Unlike his previous homes, this property remains in his possession, serving as a private retreat in his home state. These real estate investments reflect different stages of his career, from urban luxury to spacious desert retreats to a quieter post-baseball lifestyle.