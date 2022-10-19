Scott Hatteberg Net Worth:

What is Scott Hatteberg's Net Worth?

Scott Hatteberg is an American former first baseman and catcher for Major League Baseball (MLB) who has a net worth of $7 million. Scott Hatteberg's character was portrayed by Chris Pratt in the movie "Moneyball."

Early Life

Scott Allen Hatteberg was born on December 14, 1969 in Salem, Oregon. He played Little League and Pony League as well as American Legion baseball as a youth. Hatteberg graduated from Eisenhower High School in Yakima in 1988 where he was MVP of the baseball and basketball teams and also lettered in football.

Hatteberg attended Washington State University where he played college baseball for the Cougars. The Cougars won the Pac-10 North all three years. He was captain and MVP in 1991. Hatteberg played college summer baseball in the Alaska Baseball League in 1989 and 1990. He was a member of the U.S. National baseball team at the 1990 Goodwill Games. Hatteberg hit a home run in a game against the Mexican national baseball team and batted .292/.346/.417 for Team USA in the 1990 Baseball World Cup.

MLB Career

The Boston Red Sox selected Scott Hatteberg with their third pick in the 1991 draft. He made his debut with the team in 1995 and became the first player in MLB history to hit into a triple play and then hit a grand slam in the next at-bat. The bat used for that game is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In his last season with the team, he ruptured a nerve in his elbow which impaired his ability to throw and put his career in jeopardy. Hatteberg was traded to the Colorado Rockies but then denied arbitration making him a free agent.

The Oakland Athletics, led by General Manager Billy Beane, signed Scott Hatteberg to a one-year, $950,000 base contract with incentives and asked him to play first base since he had difficulty throwing due to his elbow injury. In a highlight of his career, Hatteberg pinch hit in a game in which the Athletics came back from an 11-0 deficit to tie it up 11-11, smashing a walk-off home run to help the team set a then-American League record 20-game winning streak. He helped Oakland reach the playoffs twice (2002, 2003) as an everyday player hitting 49 home runs and batting .269 from 2002-2005.

Scott Hatterberg signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Cincinnati Reds in 2006 to help improve their defense. He was eventually replaced at first by Joey Votto and relegated to pinch hitting. In May of 2008, Hatterberg was designated for assignment.

Over 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, Scott Hatteberg hit .273 with 106 home runs, 527 runs batted in, and finished his career with a .992 fielding percentage at first base and catcher.

Career Earnings

Scott Hatteberg earned a total of $14 million in salary over his major league career. His highest earning years were in 2004 and 2005 with the Oakland Athletics in which he made $2.3 million and $2.45 million, respectively.

Personal Life

Scott Hatteberg and his wife, Elizabeth (nicknamed "Bitsy"), have three daughters together: Lauren, Sophia, and Ella. The couple resides in Gig Harbor, Washington.

After his retirement in 2008, Hatteberg became a Special Assistant to Baseball Operations for the Oakland Athletics. He has also substituted for Ray Fosse as the Oakland A's color commentator on TV broadcasts for a number of games during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.