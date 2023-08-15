Ryan Howard net worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $90 Million Salary: $25 Million Date of Birth: Nov 19, 1979 (43 years old) Place of Birth: St. Louis Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.9304 m) Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ryan Howard's Net Worth

What is Ryan Howard's Net Worth and Salary?

Ryan Howard is an American former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $90 million. Ryan Howard earned his net worth as the first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. During his career Ryan earned $190 million in salary alone. Nicknamed "The Big Piece," Howard was the 2006 National League MVP. He stood 6-feet-4 inches and weighed 240 pounds, batting and throwing left-handed. He is known for becoming the fastest player in history to reach 100 home runs and 200 home runs. Howard holds several Phillies records.

Early Life

Ryan James Howard was born on November 19, 1979, in Florissant, Missouri. He has a fraternal twin brother, as well as an older brother and a sister. He attended Lafayette High School and Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State University) where he played baseball at a high level. He finished his collegiate career with 50 home runs and a .335 batting average. He was named the 1999 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, and the school retired his jersey in December 2010. Howard played one season in the Central Illinois Collegiate League, a league partially funded by MLB for player development.

MLB Career

In the fifth round of the 2001 MLB Draft, Ryan Howard was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies. Howard had a reputation as an extreme pull hitter, and his 48 home runs during the 2004 season tied for the highest total in organized baseball that year along with Adrian Beltre of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was named NL Rookie of the Month in September of 2005 with a batting average of .278 with 10 home runs and 22 runs batted in. Howard was ultimately named the 2005 NL Rookie of the Year. His awards in the 2006 season included The Sporting News 2006 Player of the Year, the 2006 National League Hank Aaron Award, the NL MVP Award, and the Silver Slugger Award. He went one to become a three-time All-Star (2006, 2009, 2010), two-time MLB home run leader (2006, 2008), three-time MLB RBI leader (2006, 2008, 2009), and World Series Champion (2008).

For his career, Ryan Howard hit .258 to go along with 382 home runs and 1,194 runs batted in.

Contracts & Career Earnings

The Phillies renewed Howard's contract in a one-year deal for $900,000 on March 2, 2007. This was the highest salary ever offered to a player not eligible for salary arbitration. Howard won in arbitration against the Phillies and was awarded $10 million on February 21, 2008, much better than the Phillies offer of $7 million. This made him the most victorious player in an arbitration case.

During spring training of the 2009 season, Howard led all players in home runs, with 10, after agreeing to a three-year, $54 million contract with the Phillies. By accepting this contract, Howard was bought out of his remaining three years of salary arbitration eligibility.

He has been a representative for several named brand products including Adidas, restaurants such as Subway, and he also appeared on the cover of MLB 08: The Show. During his career Ryan Howard's peak salary was $25 million. In 2010, Howard signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Phillies.

Over his 13-season MLB career, Ryan Howard earned more than $190.7 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Ryan Howard married former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Krystle Campbell in December 2012 in Maui. He has a son, Darian Alexander, and a daughter, Ariana Grace. Ryan and his wife have co-authored six children's books together.

In January 2019, Howard sold his beachfront mansion in Belleair Shore, Florida, for $16.5 million.

Florida Mansion

In 2012 Ryan Howard paid $3.5 million for an extremely luxurious oceanfront mansion in Belleaire Shores, Florida. He sold this home in February 2019 for $16.5 million. Here is a video tour: