What is Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Net Worth and Salary?

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a Venezuelan professional baseball player who has a net worth of $18 million. Ronald Acuña Jr. plays for MLB's Atlanta Braves. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, he has won multiple Silver Slugger Awards and led the league in stolen bases. Acuña had his most incredible season in 2023 when he became the first MLB player ever to accomplish a 40-70 season.

Contracts & Salary

In April 2019, Ronald became the youngest player in history (up to that point) to sign a $100 million contract with an MLB team. He was 21 when he signed the contract.

Signed: April 2, 2019

Length: 8 years with club options for 2 additional years

Total value: $100 million guaranteed, with the potential to reach $124 million if both club options are exercised.

Average annual salary: $12.5 million (guaranteed), $15.5 million (with club options)

2024 Base salary: $17 million

Early Life

Ronald Acuña Jr. was born on December 18, 1997 in La Guaira, Venezuela to Leonelis and Ronald Sr. His father is a former minor league baseball player who represented Venezuela at the 2011 Pan American Games. Acuña has three younger brothers. A number of his cousins have played in MLB, including Vicente Campos and Edwin Escobar.

Minor League Career

In 2014, Acuña signed as an international free agent with the Atlanta Braves. The following year, he made his professional debut with the Gulf Coast Braves, and was subsequently promoted to the Danville Braves. Between the two teams that season, Acuña batted .269 with four home runs and 18 RBI. In 2016, he played with the Gulf Coast Braves and the Rome Braves, batting .312 with four home runs and 19 RBI. After that season, Acuña played for the Melbourne Aces in the Australian Baseball League.

Back in the US, Acuña played for the Florida Fire Frogs and then for the Mississippi Braves in 2017. Following the All-Star break, he reported to the Gwinnett Braves. In 139 games in 2017, Acuña batted .325 with 21 home runs and 82 RBI. After the minor league regular season ended, he played for the Peoria Javelinas of the Arizona Fall League. Acuña helped the team win the league championship and was named league MVP. He went on to begin the 2018 season with the Gwinnett Stripes.

Atlanta Braves, 2018-2020

Acuña was called up to the majors at the end of April in 2018. He made an immediate impression in his rookie season, becoming the youngest MLB player ever to hit home runs in five consecutive games. Moreover, he broke the Braves' leadoff home run record, with eight during the season. Acuña finished the regular season with a .293 batting average, 26 home runs, and 64 RBI. The Braves advanced to the NLDS, where they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the series, Acuña became the youngest MLB player ever to hit a postseason grand slam. After the season, he was named the NL Rookie of the Year.

Acuña continued his amazing success in 2019 when he joined the 30-30 club, making him the second-youngest MLB player ever to reach the milestone. The following month, he became the youngest MLB player ever to enter the 40-30 club. Acuña finished the 2019 regular season with a .280 batting average, 41 home runs, and 37 stolen bases. Moreover, he won his first Silver Slugger Award. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Acuña helped the Braves win their third consecutive division title. Toward the end of the season, he hit a 495-foot home run, the longest of the year and the longest ever hit at Truist Park. Acuña went on to earn his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award.

Atlanta Braves, 2021-2023

In the 2021 season, Acuña was named NL Player of the Month for April after batting .341 with eight home runs and 18 RBI. The next month, he hit his first career walk-off home run. However, Acuña's season ended prematurely when he tore his right ACL in July. In 82 games, he batted .283 with 24 home runs, 52 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. Despite Acuña's injury, the Braves advanced to the postseason and won the 2021 World Series. Acuña spent the early part of the 2022 season rehabilitating before being activated at the end of April. In 119 games that season, he batted .266 with 15 home runs, 50 RBI, and 29 stolen bases.

Acuña had his most spectacular season yet in 2023. For both April and June, he was named NL Player of the Month, and in July he became the first MLB player ever to record 40 stolen bases, 20 home runs, and 50 RBI prior to the All-Star break. In August, Acuña joined the 30-30 club for the second time in his career, and in September joined the 40-40 club for the first time. Less than a week after the latter achievement, he became the first MLB player ever to accomplish a 40-70 season. Acuña finished the 2023 regular season with a .337 batting average, 41 home runs, 106 RBI, and 73 steals. He won his third Silver Slugger Award and his first Hank Aaron Award, and was named the NL MVP.

Personal Life

At the end of August in 2023, Acuña married Maria Laborde, whom he had been dating for around four years. Together, they have two sons named Ronald and Jamal.