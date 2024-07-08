What is Robin Yount's Net Worth?

Robin Yount is a former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $9 million. Robin Yount played his entire MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers from 1974 to 1993. He had his best career seasons in the 1980s, when he won two American League MVP Awards, three Silver Slugger Awards, and a Gold Glove Award. Regarded as the greatest player in Brewers history, Yount is the franchise all-time leader in games, at-bats, hits, runs, and RBI, among other categories. He finished his pro playing career with a .285 batting average to go along with 3,142 hits, 251 home runs and more than 1,400 runs batted in.

Early Life and Education

Robin Yount was born on September 16, 1955 in Danville, Illinois. He has a brother named Larry who also became a professional baseball player. The family briefly lived in Covington, Indiana before moving to Southern California, where the boys' father landed a job testing rocket engines for Rocketdyne. In the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles, Yount attended William Howard Taft High School.

Milwaukee Brewers

Yount had his greatest career season in 1982, when he led the American League with 210 hits and earned his first AL MVP Award. Posting career highs of 29 home runs, 114 RBI, and a .331 batting average, he won his second Silver Slugger Award and his only Gold Glove Award. Yount's .578 slugging percentage that season was the second-highest ever by a shortstop, while his 129 runs set a new record for that position. Moreover, he helped the Brewers make it to their first-ever World Series appearance. Although Yount recorded an unprecedented pair of four-hit games in the 1982 World Series, the Brewers ultimately lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. Yount had another strong season in 1983, earning his second career All-Star selection.

In 1985, Yount suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to move to the outfield. After dividing his time between center and left field, he became the Brewers' regular center fielder in 1986. Yount would play over 1,200 games in the outfield during his career, posting a .990 fielding percentage. Although he sometimes struggled with his performance in the late 1980s, Yount narrowly won a second AL MVP Award in 1989, making him the first AL player to win multiple MVP honors since Roger Maris in the early 1960s. He also won his third Silver Slugger Award. Yount finished the decade with the most hits of any MLB player during the decade, with 1,731. A free agent after the 1989 season, he decided to sign a new, three-year contract with the Brewers. In 1992, Yount recorded his 3,000th career hit. He would retire at the end of the 1993 season as the Brewers' all-time leader in games, at-bats, hits, runs, and RBI, among other categories. In 1999, Yount was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Coaching Career

Nearly a decade after his retirement as a player, Yount became the first-base coach and bench coach for MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks. He served in those roles from 2002 to 2004, resigning after the dismissal of Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly. Yount subsequently rejoined the Brewers as the team's bench coach. He later became a special instructor for the team's spring training.

Other Ventures

Since retiring from baseball, Yount has invested more time in his other athletic passions, professional motorcycle and auto racing. He also launched a lemonade drink called Robinade, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity. In 2012, Yount became a minority owner of the Lakeshore Chinooks, a baseball team in the collegiate summer baseball league Northwoods League.

Personal Life

In 1979, Yount married his high school sweetheart Michele. They have a son named Dustin who played minor league baseball.

Real Estate

In December 1982, Robin paid $225 thousand for a 5,300-square-foot mansion set on 2+ acres in Paradise Valley, Arizona. This would remain his primary mansion for the next several decades, until he sold it in December 2018 for $2.16 million.

In August 2014, Robin paid $850,000 for another home in Paradise Valley. This home, which was built in 2005 and spans 5,000-square-foot, is worth an estimated $5 million today!