Roberto Alomar Net Worth:

What is Roberto Alomar's Net Worth?

Roberto Alomar is a former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $30 million. Roberto Alomar is widely regarded as the best second baseman of his generation and one of the greatest second basemen and all-around players in MLB history.

Early Life

Roberto "Robbie" Alomar Velázquez was born on February 5, 1968, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, into a baseball family. He and his older brother, Sandy Alomar Jr., who would also go on to become a professional baseball player, were mostly raised by their mother due to their father's career as a major league second baseman. When school let out for the summer, the Alomar brothers would join their father where they had the opportunity to be around and take in the game.

MLB Career

At the age of 17, Roberto Alomar signed with the San Diego Padres and joined the team's Class-A affiliate in Charleston. The next year, he won the California League batting title with a .346 average while playing for the Reno Padres. He made his major league debut on April 22, 1988, against the Houston Astros and became an All-Star for the first time in 1990 as a reserve player for the National League.

On December 5, 1990, Alomar and Joe Carter were traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Fred McGriff and Tony Fernández. Alomar played with the Blue Jays until 1995, his longest tenured team. In each of his five seasons with the Blue Jays, Roberto was named to the All-Star team and won the Gold Glove Award. In December of 1995, Alomar signed with the Baltimore Orioles where he played until 1998. He then signed with the Cleveland Indians where he had two of his most productive seasons in 1999 and 2001. Alomar spent the final years of his career with the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks before retiring during spring training in 2005.

The switch hitter ended his career batting .300 overall with 2,724 hits, 210 home runs, and 1,134 runs batted in. He was a 12-time All-Star selection, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and four-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award. Roberto Alomar was the ALCS MVP in 1992 and World Series champion in 1992 and 1993. In 2011, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame becoming the first member depicted as a Blue Jays player. Toronto retired his No. 12 jersey, and Alomar was enshrined into the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Roberto Alomar earned upwards of $8 million per year toward the end of his career. He earned $3 million and $5 million during his World Series years of 1992 and 1993, respectively, and over $7 million per year with the Cleveland Indians and $8 million per year with the New York Mets.

Over his MLB career, Roberto Alomar made more than $76.6 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Roberto Alomar married Puerto Rican model Maripily Rivera in June of 2009, but the next year, she accused Roberto of domestic violence on three different occasions. After a private settlement, the couple divorced in 2011.

Alomar was sued by at least four women, including his ex-wife, for allegedly exposing them to HIV. His ex-wife's lawyer stated that Alomar paid $4 million in settlements to ex-girlfriends Ilya Dall and professional tennis player Meghann Shaughnessy.

Roberto Alomar was banned from baseball in 2021 following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct that dated back to 2014. The Blue Jays then removed him from their Level of Excellence honor and took down his retired number banner from the rafters of the Rogers Centre.

In December of 2012, Roberto Alomar married Toronto native Kim Perks. The couple has a daughter together, and they reside in Toronto.

Real Estate

In December 2009 Roberto paid $2.4 million for a lavish mansion in Tampa, Florida. Set on more than 3 acres, the property features a 9 bedroom, 13 bathroom, 18,000 square foot mansion. Roberto listed the home for sale in 2014 for $6.5 million. He ultimately accepted $4 million in May 2020.