What is Ramón Martínez's Net Worth?

Ramón Martínez is a Dominican-American former professional baseball pitcher who has a net worth of $12 million. Ramón Martínez played in MLB from 1988 to 2001, mostly with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished his career with the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates. Ramón Martínez is the older brother of Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martínez, with whom he played for the Dodgers and Red Sox.

Early Life

Ramón Martínez was born on March 22, 1968 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to Leopoldina and Pablo. He has five siblings, including brothers Pedro, Nelson, and Jesus.

Los Angeles Dodgers

In 1984, Martínez was signed as an amateur free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made his MLB debut in the summer of 1988 as the youngest player in the National League, at 20 years old. In Martínez's first game, the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in 11 innings. He pitched in a total of nine games that season as the Dodgers went on to win the 1988 World Series, giving Martínez his first and only World Series championship ring. The following season, he pitched 15 games as a starter, going 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA. Martínez had his breakout season in 1990, when he struck out 18 batters in a game on June 4 and led the majors with 12 complete games. He ended up winning 20 games and earning an All-Star selection. Martínez continued his success in 1991, winning 17 games and posting a 3.27 ERA. In the 1992 season, he went 8-11 with a 4.00 ERA, and in 1993 went 10-12 with a 3.44 ERA. During that time, Martínez's brother Pedro began his MLB career as a relief pitcher for the Dodgers.

In the strike-shortened 1994 season, Martínez went 12-7 with a 3.97 ERA. He went on to have one of his most memorable seasons in 1995, as he won 17 games and pitched a no-hitter against the Florida Marlins in July. The Dodgers won the National League Western Division title before falling to the Cincinnati Reds in the NLDS. In 1996, Martínez went 15-6 with a 3.42 ERA. The following season, he posted a 10-5 record with a 3.64 ERA. Martínez spent his final season with the Dodgers in 1998. However, early in the season, he suffered a torn rotator cuff and torn cartilage, which limited him to just 15 games. Martínez finished his 11-season Dodgers tenure with a 123-77 record, 3.45 ERA, and 1,314 strikeouts.

Boston Red Sox

Martínez began the 1999 season in the minors as he recovered from surgery. In August, he was called up to the Boston Red Sox, reuniting him with his brother Pedro. Martínez made a total of four starts in 1999, going 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA. After going 10-8 and posting a 6.03 ERA in 2000, he was let go by the Red Sox.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Following his time with the Red Sox, Martínez signed again with the Dodgers, but was released at the end of spring training. He subsequently signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Martínez ultimately pitched four games for the team in 2001 before retiring.

Career Earnings

During his professional career, Ramón Martínez earned $32.1 million in salary. His highest single-season salary was $6.3 million, which he earned in his final season (2000) from the Red Sox.