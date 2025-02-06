Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Paul Skenes' net worth and salary?

Paul Skenes is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $5million. This net worth is largely attributed to his baseball earnings, most notably a record-setting $9.2 million signing bonus he received after being drafted in 2023.

As the first overall pick, Skenes signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a contract that included that guaranteed bonus, alongside a standard rookie salary (around $800,000 for his first year in the majors).

While still early in his career, Skenes' growing prominence suggests potential for lucrative endorsement deals. Though specific endorsements haven't been widely publicized yet, his high profile—bolstered by his on-field success and social media visibility—positions him well for future partnerships. Overall, between his hefty signing bonus and initial MLB salary, Skenes has quickly amassed an eight-figure net worth just as he begins his professional journey.

Early Life

Paul David Skenes was born on May 29, 2002, in Fullerton, California. He grew up in Lake Forest, CA, where he attended El Toro High School – a program known for producing MLB talent.

Skenes excelled both on the mound and in the classroom during high school. He played three seasons of varsity baseball as a two-way player (pitcher and occasionally as a catcher/infielder) and posted a stellar 0.67 ERA in his junior year. His senior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he had already established himself as a top talent and team captain, finishing high school with a 4.76 GPA.

Skenes also comes from a family with military ties (several of his relatives served in the Navy and Coast Guard), a background that influenced his decision to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy for college.

College Career

Skenes began his collegiate baseball career at the United States Air Force Academy. He made an immediate impact as a freshman at Air Force, earning Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year honors and recognition as a first-team All-American.

Uniquely, he excelled as a two-way player – dominating as a pitcher while also contributing as a hitter – and in 2022 he won the John Olerud Award, given to the nation's best two-way player.

After two standout seasons, Skenes transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) for his junior year, seeking tougher competition. At LSU, he reached new heights: he broke the SEC single-season strikeout record (surpassing 200 strikeouts) in 2023.

He also swept top collegiate honors, including the National Pitcher of the Year Award and the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy (awarded to the nation's top collegiate player).

Skenes capped off his college career by leading the LSU Tigers to win the 2023 College World Series, where he was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. These achievements cemented his status as one of the most highly touted pitching prospects in years.

Draft and Contract

Following his junior year heroics, Skenes entered the 2023 MLB Draft as a consensus top prospect. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected him first overall, making him the first pitcher chosen at No. 1 since 2018.

Skenes signed with the Pirates shortly thereafter, inking a contract that included a $9.2 million signing bonus – the largest draft bonus in MLB history at the time. That windfall instantly set Skenes up financially and reflects the Pirates' confidence in his talent.

Upon signing, he immediately became one of the top-ranked prospects in baseball, with MLB.com rating him the #3 overall prospect and the top pitching prospect in the minors.

Professional Career

Skenes' professional ascent was swift. He debuted in the minor leagues in summer 2023 and quickly progressed through multiple levels of the Pirates' farm system in a matter of weeks.

By the start of the 2024 season, he was dominating at Triple-A with a sub-1.00 ERA, and the Pirates wasted little time before calling him up to the majors. Skenes made his MLB debut on May 11, 2024, less than a year after being drafted.

Remarkably, he immediately lived up to the hype: within his rookie season, Skenes compiled an 11–3 win-loss record with a sparkling 1.96 ERA over 23 starts. His performance earned him a selection to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game as a rookie, and he even started the All-Star Game for the National League – a rare honor for a first-year player.

By season's end, Skenes was named the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, cementing one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in recent memory.

These accomplishments not only boost his baseball résumé but also set the stage for future contract negotiations. If Skenes continues on this trajectory, he could command a hefty long-term deal in the coming years, significantly adding to his earnings. For now, he remains in the early, team-controlled phase of his MLB career, with his compensation primarily coming from his signing bonus and the league's standard rookie salary scale.

Personal Life

Off the field, Paul Skenes' personal life has garnered almost as much attention as his pitching. In August 2023, Skenes confirmed that he is in a relationship with Olivia "Livvy" Dunne, an LSU gymnast who is also a social media sensation and one of the highest-earning NIL athletes in college sports.

The two met as student-athletes at LSU and quietly began dating while Skenes was leading the baseball team and Dunne was starring for the gymnastics team. They went public with their relationship after Dunne was spotted wearing Skenes' jersey during the College World Series, and Skenes acknowledged the romance in an interview a couple of months later.

Since then, the pair have been referred to as a young sports power couple, frequently supporting each other's careers. Dunne has been seen celebrating Skenes' milestones (such as his All-Star selection) on social media, and Skenes likewise appreciates having a partner who understands the demands of high-level athletics.

As a public figure, Skenes generally keeps his personal life low-key beyond these highlights. He comes across as grounded and disciplined, traits he likely honed during his time at the Air Force Academy and through his family's military influence. Skenes has also expressed appreciation for his family's support throughout his journey, though he tends to let his on-field performance and work ethic define his image.

Additional Financial Information

Beyond his salary and signing bonus, Paul Skenes has a few other financial aspects worth noting. During his college days, Skenes was able to earn money through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) opportunities, and he stood out for choosing to give back – donating a portion of his NIL earnings to charitable causes.

After turning pro, Skenes continued to demonstrate a philanthropic spirit. Upon reaching the majors, he initiated a program to donate $100 for every strikeout he records to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a charity supporting veterans and first responders.

In terms of investments or business ventures, no specific enterprises involving Skenes have been made public at this stage. Endorsements are another area to watch, as he is a prime candidate for major deals in the future. His net worth, currently around $10 million, is poised to grow as his career advances.