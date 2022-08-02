Ozzie Guillen Net Worth:

What is Ozzie Guillen's Net Worth?

Ozzie Guillen is a Venezuelan former professional baseball player and former manager who has a net worth of $18 million. Ozzie Guillen played in Major League Baseball for 16 years. He is considered one of the best short stops of all time. After retiring, Ozzie became a manager, first for the Chicago White Sox and then the Miami Marlins. As a player he was a 3-time All Star. He won a World Series in 2003 as a member of the coaching staff of the Florida Marlins and then in 2005 as the manager of the Chicago Cubs.

Career Earnings

Over the course of his 16 years as a player, Ozzie Guillen earned $23.5 million in total salary.

At his peak as a coach for the White Sox Ozzie earned $2.5 million as a base salary. In 2011 he signed a 4-year $10 million contract to coach for the Marlins.

Early Life

Oswaldo José "Ozzie" Guillén Barrios was born on January 20, 1964, in Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela. He got into the game of baseball as a passionate and energetic player with great defensive abilities at shortstop from a long line of Venezuelans at the position. He was signed as a free agent by the San Diego Padres in 1980 and was traded to the Chicago White Sox in 1984 as part of an eight-player deal including Tim Lollar, Luis Salazar, and Bill Long for LaMarr Hoyt.

Playing Career

As a player, he was a shortstop for MLB teams the White Sox (1985-97), Baltimore Orioles (1998), Atlanta Braves (1998-1999) and Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2000). At the time, he batted left-handed, threw right-handed and was often tagged with the adjective "slick" as in, a "slick-fielding" shortstop. Guillén played in 1,993 games accumulating 1,764 hits over his major league playing career while batting .264 with 28 home runs and batting in 619 runs. Over this period, he would win the American League Rookie of the Year Award and also a Gold Glove as one of the best defensive shortstops of his time.

Coaching Career

After playing, he got into coaching with the Montreal Expos in 2001 and 2002 before joining the World Champion Florida Marlins in 2003. Later that year, he was hired to replace Jerry Manuel as the White Sox manager during the offseason. He continued to manage the team until 2011, and a year later he landed the position of Miami Marlins' manager. In 2005, Ozzie would become the first Latino manager in major league history to win a World Series when he led the Chicago White Sox to their first championship in 88 years. He finished his managerial career with a record of 747-710 for a .513 winning percentage.

Apart from his achievements on the baseball field, Ozzie Guillen is known for being eccentric and very outspoken and was often caught making controversial remarks to the media. His comments on Fidel Castro got him suspended for five games and played a big part in his ousting at the end of the year from his manager position with the Miami Marlins.

Real Estate

In 2020, the Guillens sold their four-bedroom, contemporary-style Northwest Side Bucktown mansion for $1.85 million. They traded the city for more of a suburban lifestyle with the purchase of a five-bedroom house in Homer Glen for $465,000 later that same year.

Personal Life

Ozzie Guillen married Ibis Cardenas in 1983. Together, the couple has three sons: Ozwaldo "Ozzie" Jr. who was born in 1985, Oney following in 1986, and Ozney in 1992. At the age of 42, Ozzie and his wife and Oney became naturalized United States citizens. Ozzie Jr. would grow up to serve as the lead Spanish-speaking broadcaster for the White Sox radio network.