Nomar Garciaparra Net Worth:

What is Nomar Garciaparra's Net Worth?

Nomar Garciaparra is an American retired professional baseball player and sports analyst who has a net worth of $40 million. Nomar Garciaparra is best known for his playing days as an All-Star shortstop for the Boston Red Sox.

Career Earnings

In 1998, Nomar Garciaparra and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a five-year, $23.25 million contract. He played the 2004 season under an $8,447,531 salary before being traded to the Cubs and signing a one-year deal with Chicago worth $8.25 million. Nomar made $6 million in 2006 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and then signed a two-year deal with the team worth $18.5 million. His one-year contract with the Athletics earned him $1 million.

During his career, Nomar Garciaparra earned a total of $78 million in MLB salary. He earned millions more from endorsements.

Early Life

Anthony Nomar Garciaparra was born in Whittier, California, on July 23, 1973. As a young boy, Nomar's father always stressed the importance of not striking out, paying him 25 cents for each hit in tee ball and fining him 50 cents for each strikeout. He attended and played baseball for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, before enrolling at the Georgia Institute of Technology where played college ball for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He helped the team reach the College World Series title game in 1994 where they lost to Oklahoma. Garciaparra was named an Atlantic Coast Conference All-Star and first-team All-American twice in 1993-94. He batted .427 in his final season at Georgia Tech and was inducted into the CCBL Hall of Fame later in 2002.

MLB

Nomar Garciaparra was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth round of the 1991 MLB Draft, but he did not sign and went to college instead. Following his collegiate career, he was then selected 12th overall in the first round of the 1994 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. He played in the minors for three seasons before debuting in the majors in 1996. The shortstop won AL Rookie of the Year and the Silver Slugger Award in 1997. Nomar was a two-time batting champion (1999-2000, the first right-hander to accomplish this in consecutive seasons since Joe DiMaggio) and put together five All-Star seasons with the Red Sox (1997, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003).

In 2004, Nomar Garciaparra was the key player in a four-team trade that landed him with the Chicago Cubs. That year, the Boston Red Sox would go on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series. Nomar's former teammates voted to give him a World Series ring and three-fourths of a playoff share, valued at $167,715.

In 2006, Nomar Garciaparra returned to his hometown, signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a strong season, he made his sixth All-Star appearance and won NL Comeback Player of the Year. He played with the Dodgers through the 2008 season and signed on with the Oakland Athletics in 2009. Nomar signed a one-day contract in 2010 to retire as a member of the Boston Red Sox. Nomar Garciaparra is enshrined in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame.

A lifetime .313 hitter, Nomar Garciaparra posted the highest single-season average by a right-hander in the post-war era, batting .372 in 2000. In 1,434 games over 14 seasons, he added 229 homeruns, 936 RBI, a .361 on-base percentage and .521 slugging percentage to go with a .975 fielding percentage.

Personal Life

Nomar Garciaparra married Olympian and World Cup Champion soccer star Mia Hamm on November 22, 2003. Together, they have twin girls, Grace Isabella and Ava Caroline, and a son, Garrett Anthony.

Nomar Garciaparra took on an analyst role with ESPN for "Baseball Tonight" and select "Wednesday Night Baseball" telecasts. He also served as a lead analyst for the College World Series. By 2016, Nomar was living in Whittier with his family and doing commentary for local Dodgers broadcasts. In 2020, he and his family moved to Manhattan Beach in California.

Real Estate

In August 2016 Nomar and Mia paid $2.2 million for a home in Manhattan Beach, California. They own another similar home in the same neighborhood.