Nick Swisher Net Worth:

What is Nick Swisher's Net Worth?

Nick Swisher is a retired American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $50 million. Nick Swisher was part of the 2009 New York Yankees team that won the World Series and a 2010 All-Star selection.

Early Life

Nicholas Thompson Swisher was born on November 25, 1980, in Columbus, Ohio, to Lillian Marie (Vaught) Malizia and Steve Swisher, a former major league catcher. Nick was a successful basketball, football, and baseball player during high school and went on to attend the Ohio State University where he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2000 for his first year on their baseball team. He was an All-Big Ten selection as a first baseman for his sophomore year and earned All-Big Ten honors as an outfielder in 2002.

MLB Career

In the 2002 MLB Draft, Nick Swisher was selected by the Oakland Athletics #16 overall in the first round. He played in the minor league system from 2002 to 2004 and then made his major league debut with the Athletics in September of 2004. He achieved moderate success over the course of the next few years before being traded to the Chicago White Sox. He was with the White Sox for one year but spent most of it on the bench. He was subsequently traded to the New York Yankees where he played some of his best baseball. The New York Yankees won the 2009 World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, and Nick Swisher was an All-Star selection in 2010. He set career season-highs with a batting average of .288 while hitting 29 home runs. He was then traded to the Cleveland Indians, then the Atlanta Braves and then back to the Yankees in 2016. That would prove to be Nick's final season in the major leagues, and Swisher announced his retirement to become an analyst for Fox.

Nick Swisher's career numbers consist of a batting average of .249 with 245 home runs and 803 runs batted in.

Contracts & Earnings

After playing out his rookie deal, Nick Swisher and the Oakland Athletics agreed to terms on a five-year, $26.75 million deal. Before the contract was even up, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox and then the New York Yankees. The Yankees exercised an option worth $10.25 million for the 2012 season. After that, he was traded to the Cleveland Indians where the sides agreed on a four-year, $56 million contract.

During his major league career, Nick Swisher earned over $94 million in salary alone. He earned millions more from endorsements.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Nick Swisher married actress JoAnna Garcia in December 2010. They have two children together.

In 2017 Nick and JoAnna paid $8 million for a home in LA's Windsor Square neighborhood. They sold this home in December 2019 for $8.7 million. In November 2019, Nick and JoAnna paid $6 million for a home in Beverly Hills. They sold this home for an impressive $10.3 million a little less than two years later, in April 2021.