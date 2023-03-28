What is Moisés Alou's Net Worth?

Moises Alou is a Dominican-American retired professional baseball player who has a net worth of $40 million. Moises Alou played for seven teams over the course of his 17-year MLB career as one of the best hitters and outfielders in the game.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Jul 3, 1966 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Atlanta Gender: Male Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Moisés Alou's Net Worth

Early Life

Moisés Rojas-Alou Beltré was born on July 3, 1966, in Atlanta, Georgia, to a baseball family. The son of former MLB outfielder and manager, Felipe Alou, as well as the nephew of Jesus and Matty Alou and a cousin of Mel Rojas, it was ironic that growing up Moises was more interested in playing basketball during his youth. Moises showed no interest in playing organized baseball until he attended Canada College in Redwood City, California at the age of 18. It was at Canada College that baseball scouts were drawn to the future Babe Ruth Award recipient, among many other awards.

MLB Career

The Dominican-American outfielder played for 17 seasons in Major League Baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets which amounted to 1,942 career games. During his early years with the Montreal Expos from 1992 to 1996, he was managed by his father Felipe and later on again with the Giants from 2005 to 2006. Encompassing a batting average of .303 with 2,134 hits, 421 doubles, 332 home runs scored, 1,287 runs batted in, and 102 stolen bases, he obtained the status as a five-tool player and is considered by many in the baseball world to be one of the best outfielders to play the game in the 1990s and 2000s. He's among a select few baseball players that batted without using batting gloves. When asked about this, he revealed that during baseball season he urinated on his hands to toughen them up.

Moises Alou was a six-time All-Star (1994, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004, 2005) and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1994, 1998). He became a World Series champion in 1997 when the Florida Marlins beat the Cleveland Indians in seven games.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In December of 1996, Moises Alou signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Florida Marlins. In 2001, he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. He agreed to terms on a two-year, $13.25 million contract with the San Francisco Giants in December of 2004, and then a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the New York Mets before retiring from baseball.

Over his MLB career, Alou earned more than $88.3 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Moises Alou and his wife, Austria, have three sons together: Kirby, Percio, and Moises Jr.

Moises was also known by his teammates to be a prankster in the locker room while they were sleeping.

As of his retirement in 2009 after the World Baseball Classic, he was among a distinct few active major leaguers (the likes of Ken Griffey, Jr., Daryle Ward, Prince Fielder) to hit 20 home runs in a season whose fathers had also hit 20 home runs in an MLB season.