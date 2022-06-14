Mike Trout Net Worth:

What is Mike Trout's Net Worth, Contracts and Salary?

Mike Trout is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $140 million. Widely regarded as one of the best baseball players ever, Mike Trout has won multiple Silver Slugger Awards as well as All-Star and AL MVP honors. Additionally, Trout has led the American League in runs and times on-base in numerous seasons.

He committed to East Carolina University before being drafted #25 by the Los Angles Angels of Anaheim in the 2009 MLB Draft. He made his debut for the Angels in July 2011 and has played for them for his entire career. In his first season Trout was named American League Rookie of the Year and was the AL stolen base champion. In 2012 and 2013 he won Silver Slugger Awards and he has been an MLB All-Star from 2012 to 2014. In 2012 he finished second to Miguel Cabrera for AL MVP and led the league in runs scored, stolen bases, and wins above replacement.

Mike Trout 2019 Angels Contract

In 2014 Trout signed a six year contract extension with the Angels worth $144.5 million. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Mike Trout made $27 million from salary and endorsements.

In March 2019 it was reported that Mike Trout was nearing completion on a 12-year $430 million contract with the Anaheim Angels. At the time the contract was finalized, it was the largest contract in sports history. Mike will earn the most annual average money, $35.8 million, of anyone in baseball history. By the time the deal is up, Mike will have earned more than $500 million in salary alone during his career.

Outside of his baseball salary, Mike has been known to earn $10-20 million per year from endorsements.

Early Life

Mike Trout was born on August 7, 1991 in Vineland, New Jersey to Debbie and former minor league baseball player Jeff. He has an older brother named Tyler and an older sister named Teal, and was raised in Millville. Trout started playing baseball with the Cal Ripken division of the Babe Ruth League. For his education, he went to Lakeside Middle School and Millville Senior High School. At the latter institution, he played both baseball and basketball, lettering in each. On the baseball team in his senior year, Trout set a New Jersey high school record after scoring 18 home runs.

Career Beginnings

While still in high school, Trout played with the premier travel program Tri-State Arsenal. He also played in the Area Code Games in Southern California, going 6-for-11 against some of the nation's top players. After graduating from high school, Trout entered the 2009 MLB draft and was chosen by the Los Angeles Angels. He went on to play for the franchise's rookie-level Arizona Angels, and then for the Class A Midwest League's Cedar Rapids Kernels. Following this, Trout was promoted to the Class A-Advanced California League's Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. In recognition of his impressive performance in the 2010 season, he won the Topps Minor League Player of the Year Award, making him the youngest player ever to earn that honor. Subsequently, in 2011, he played for the Class AA Texas League's Arkansas Travelers.

Los Angeles Angels, Part 1

Trout was called up to the majors in the summer of 2011 to replace the injured Peter Bourjos. Following his 0-for-3 debut, he scored his first major league hit in a game against the Seattle Mariners. Trout later recorded his first major league home run in a game against the Baltimore Orioles. After being sent back to the Arkansas Travelers for a spell, he returned to the Angels and scored his first home run at Angel Stadium. Trout started the 2012 season with the Triple-A Pacific Coast League's Salt Lake Bees before joining the Angels in April. He went on to have his breakout season, setting new Angels and American League rookie records by crossing home plate in 14 straight games. Moreover, Trout earned four AL Rookie of the Month honors during the season, capped off by a win for 2012 AL Rookie of the Year. He had another strong season in 2013, reaching his 200th career run in just his 249th game, making him the fastest to accomplish that feat in 73 years.

In 2014, Trout and the Angels made it to the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals. During the tournament, Trout recorded his first postseason home run. Ultimately, the Angels lost the ALDS to the Royals in three games. Despite this, Trout was unanimously voted as the year's AL MVP. He had more success in 2015, finishing the season with 41 home runs and 90 RBIs. The next season, Trout led the MLB with runs scored, on-base percentage, and walks, and was named the AL MVP for the second time in his career. Although a thumb injury sidelined Trout for much of the 2017 season, he bounced back in July to record his 1,000th career hit. Later, in September, he scored his 200th career homer.

Los Angeles Angels, Part 2

Early in the 2018 season, Trout recorded single-game career highs in doubles and total bases. His season was ultimately truncated due to a wrist injury in August. The following year, Trout signed a $426 million, 12-year contract with the Angels, at the time the most expensive deal in North American sports history. Despite his season being cut short on account of foot surgery, he finished with a career-high 45 homers while leading the AL in slugging and on-base percentage. Moreover, Trout earned his third AL MVP honor. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he scored his 300th career homer to break the Angels' all-time record.

Trout began the 2021 season strong before tearing his calf in mid-May. He was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list, and was then transferred to the 60-day injured list, ending his season. Returning to the field in 2022, Trout posted his 1,000th career run, making him only the second Angels player ever to reach that number.

Endorsements

Starting in 2012, Trout has partnered with a number of companies for endorsement deals. He has endorsed such products as J & J Snack Foods' SuperPretzel and Bodyarmor's SuperDrink, and has been sponsored by brands including Subway and Land Rover. Additionally, Trout partnered with Nike in 2014 for shoes branded in his name. The same year, he signed a deal with Topps to give the company exclusive rights to selling his autographed baseball cards. The deal was later renewed in 2016 and again in 2021.

Personal Life

In 2017, Trout wed his longtime girlfriend Jessica Cox. The couple had a son in 2020. During the baseball season, the family lives in Newport Beach, California.