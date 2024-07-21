Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $25 Million Birthdate: Nov 27, 1958 (65 years old) Birthplace: Upper Darby Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: Baseball player, Manager, Coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mike Scioscia's Net Worth

What is Mike Scioscia's Net Worth and Salary?

Mike Scioscia is an American professional baseball manager and former player who has a net worth of $25 million.

Mike Scioscia made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1980. He was selected to two All-Star Games and won two World Series throughout his 13-year career which he spent entirely with the Dodgers. This made him the only person in MLB history to spend his whole playing career with one team. Scioscia earned as much as $2,183,333 annually in salary toward the end of his career and earned the unofficial total sum of $10,109,999 over his career.

Following his retirement, Scioscia served as a minor league manager and major league coach in the Dodgers organization before being hired as the Angels manager after the 1999 season. He led the Angels to their only World Series championship in 2002. He's the Angels' all-time managerial leader in wins, games managed and division titles. Scioscia was named the American League Manager of the Year Award in 2002 and 2009. He was also a celebrity endorser of Howard's Appliance & Big Screen Superstore chain in Southern California. In 2018, Mike announced he would be retiring after nearly two decades with the Angels.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Lorri Scioscia was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on November 27, 1958. The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the first round of the 1976 MLB amateur draft as the 19th overall pick. He debuted for the Dodgers in 1980 and went on to play for them for 12 years. Scioscia made himself invaluable to the team by learning Spanish to better communicate with rookie sensation Fernando Valenzuela.

The 6'2", 230-pound catcher was primarily known for his defense and durability. After missing most of the 1983 season with an injury, he played in more than 100 games each season for the remainder of his career with the Dodgers. While he was generally unspectacular offensively, he was known as a solid contact hitter. He had a particularly strong season on offense in 1985, batting .296 and finishing second in the National League in on-base percentage.

Scioscia was a standout player on the Dodgers' 1981 and 1988 World Series champion teams and is the Dodgers' all-time leader in games caught (1,395). In 1990 he became the first Dodger catcher to start in an All-Star Game since Hall of Famer Roy Campanella. He played his last game for the team in 1992.

In 1993 Mike moved to the San Diego Padres but didn't play in any regular-season games for the team due to a devastating injury. He then joined the Texas Rangers in 1994 to close out his career but yet again failed to play in any regular-season games that year because of injuries. He ended his career having caught 136 shutouts, ranking him fourth all-time among major league catchers. Interestingly, he used the same catcher's mitt for most of his playing career.

Managerial Career

Mike Scioscia began his managerial career as a coach in the Dodgers' organization. He spent several years with them then landed a new job as the Angels' manager after the 1999 season. Under Scioscia's leadership, the Angels broke the franchise single-season win record with 99 wins in 2002 and won their first World Series that same year, making him the 17th person to win a World Series as both a player and a manager. Thanks to this success, Scioscia was named 2002 American League Manager of Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He was also named 2002 A.L. Manager of the Year by The Sporting News, USA Today Sports Weekly and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Additionally, he earned the overall Major League 2002 Manager of the Year award.

The Angels would go on to enjoy a period of on-field success never before seen in franchise history, winning five American League West division titles in six years and setting a new single-season win record (100 wins) in 2008.

Scioscia is the Angels' all-time leader in wins and games managed as well as the longest-tenured manager in Major League Baseball. In January 2009 he received a multi-year extension on his contract through to 2018 and was once again named American League Major League Manager of Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America that year. In 2011 he became the 56th manager to win 1,000 or more games and the 23rd to have all 1,000 or more victories with a single team.

After 19 years as manager, Scioscia announced that he would retire at the end of the 2018 season. He finished with a record of 1,650 wins and 1,428 losses.

US National Team

On April 6, 2021 USA Baseball appointed Scioscia the national team manager. At the time, the team aimed to qualify for the Summer Olympics held in Tokyo. They subsequently qualified and won silver.

Personal Life

Scioscia is married with two children and lives in Westlake Village, California. His son was selected by the Angels in the 45th round of the 2011 MLB Draft .

During Mike's early years with the Dodgers, he spent the off-seasons studying for a computer science degree at Penn State University.

Real Estate

In 2003, Mike paid $3 million for a waterfront home in Newport Beach, California. He listed this home for sale in July 2024 for $9.2 million. Here is a video tour: