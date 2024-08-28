What is Michael Kopech's Net Worth and Salary?

Michael Kopech is a professional baseball pitcher who has a net worth of $3 million. Michael Kopech plays for MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers. Previously, he played for the Chicago White Sox between 2018 and 2024. Among his career accomplishments, Kopech became the first White Sox pitcher since Sloppy Thurston in 1923 to throw an immaculate inning, which he did in 2024.

He was traded to the Dodgers in July 2024, going from the worst team in baseball to one of the best. He brought with him his 1-year, $3 million contract.

Early Life and Education

Michael Kopech was born on April 30, 1996 in Mount Pleasant, Texas. As a teen, he attended Mount Pleasant High School, where he briefly played baseball. In 11 games at Mount Pleasant, Kopech went 3-0 with a 0.44 ERA. He also earned 2014 Perfect Game First-Team All-American honors. Although he committed to attending the University of Arizona for college, Kopech ended up beginning his professional baseball career instead.

Minor League Career

In the 2014 MLB draft, Kopech was chosen in the first round with the 33rd overall pick by the Boston Red Sox. He went on to commence his professional career in the minor leagues with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox. In 2015, Kopech moved to the Greenville Drive of the Single-A South Atlantic League, and went 4-5 with a 2.63 ERA in 15 games. The following season, he played with the New York-Penn League's Lowell Spinners before being promoted to the Carolina League's Salem Red Sox. With Salem, Kopech was named the Carolina League Player of the Month for August after striking out 82 hitters. After the 2016 season, he played for the Arizona Fall League's Surprise Saguaros.

In late 2016, Kopech was traded to the Chicago White Sox. He started out in the team's farm system in 2017, playing for the Double-A Birmingham Barons and then the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Kopech began the 2018 season with the Knights, going 7-7 with a 4.13 ERA.

Chicago White Sox

Kopech was called up to the Chicago White Sox in August of 2018. He subsequently made his MLB debut, in a game against the Minnesota Twins. Kopech was only able to make four starts before he underwent Tommy John surgery in September, ending his season. He went on to miss the entirety of the 2019 season, and also the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Upon his return for the 2021 season, Kopech was moved to the White Sox bullpen. In late May, he slipped and fell off the mound during a pitch and was placed on the injured list; he returned to the active roster at the end of June. Kopech ultimately played 44 games in the 2021 regular season, going 4-3 with a 3.50 ERA. He subsequently made his postseason debut as the White Sox reached the ALDS, where they were defeated by the Houston Astros.

In the 2022 season, Kopech was on and off the injured list; he went 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA. The next season, he went 5-12 with a 5.43 ERA in 30 games, his season ending early due to cyst surgery on his knee in September. In the 2024 season, his final with the White Sox, Kopech achieved a milestone when he threw an immaculate inning in a July 10 game against the Minnesota Twins. This made him the first White Sox pitcher to throw an immaculate inning since Sloppy Thurston in 1923, over 100 years earlier. However, Kopech also posted a dismal record of 2-8 with a 4.74 ERA in his 43 games that season. The 2024 Chicago White Sox ultimately became one of the most losing teams in MLB history.

Los Angeles Dodgers

At the end of July in 2024, Kopech was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Personal Life

In 2019, Kopech got engaged to Canadian actress Vanessa Morgan. The couple married in early 2020 but got divorced five months later. Morgan gave birth to their son in early 2021. Kopech had a second son, with fitness instructor Morgan Eudy, in 2022. He and Eudy got engaged in 2023 and had another child together.