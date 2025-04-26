What is Matt Mantei's Net Worth and Salary?

Matt Mantei is an American retired professional baseball player who has a net worth of $8 million. Matt Mantei was a flame-throwing MLB relief pitcher whose career was marked by electric highs and frustrating injuries. Nicknamed "The Ice Man," he played ten seasons between 1995 and 2005, suiting up for the Florida Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Boston Red Sox. Known for a fastball that regularly hit triple digits, Mantei racked up 93 saves and 396 strikeouts across 315 career games. He helped the Diamondbacks during their first playoff run in 1999 and was one of baseball's more intimidating closers when healthy. However, a series of major injuries, including Tommy John surgery and shoulder troubles, ultimately limited his time on the mound. Despite these setbacks, Mantei earned a reputation as a fierce competitor and enjoyed a lucrative career before retiring from professional baseball.

Early Life and Path to the Majors

Matthew Bruce Mantei was born on July 7, 1973, in Tampa, Florida, and grew up in Michigan. He attended River Valley High School in Three Oaks, where he stood out as a dominant pitcher and earned All-State honors. After high school, Mantei was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 25th round of the 1991 MLB Draft.

He spent several seasons working his way through the minor leagues before being selected by the Florida Marlins in the 1994 Rule 5 Draft. Mantei made his MLB debut on June 18, 1995, at just 21 years old. After some early struggles and missing the entire 1997 season due to injury, he returned strong in 1998, posting a 2.96 ERA over 42 games and flashing the powerful stuff that would define his career.

Breakout and Arizona Diamondbacks Tenure

In July 1999, the Marlins traded Mantei to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for a package that included Brad Penny and Vladimir Núñez. Mantei immediately stepped into the closer role, recording 22 saves with a 2.79 ERA after the trade and helping the Diamondbacks secure their first division title. Between Florida and Arizona that season, he tallied 32 total saves.

Mantei's fastball regularly hit 98–100 mph, making him one of the most feared relievers in baseball. In 2000, he saved 17 games and struck out 77 batters in just 54 innings, further establishing himself as a critical piece of Arizona's bullpen.

Unfortunately, injuries became a persistent obstacle. In 2001, Mantei underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire season, including the Diamondbacks' World Series championship run. He returned in 2002 with a strong showing, posting a 2.62 ERA and 29 saves, but ongoing shoulder and arm problems limited him in the following years. By 2004, he had appeared in just 12 games.

Final Years and Retirement

After the 2004 season, Mantei became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox. He hoped for a fresh start but injuries once again derailed his season. Mantei pitched just 26 innings for Boston in 2005 before a left ankle ligament sprain landed him on the disabled list.

In 2006, he signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers but was released during spring training due to lingering arm discomfort. Though he attempted a comeback in 2008, Mantei ultimately retired from professional baseball without making it back to the majors.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Matt Mantei earned roughly $27 million in salary. His breakout years with the Marlins and Diamondbacks set him up for a significant payday in 2001, when he signed a four-year, $22 million contract with Arizona.

At the time, it was a substantial deal for a relief pitcher, reflecting the high value teams placed on dominant closers. Even as injuries shortened his career, Mantei remained a valuable commodity based on his peak performance and potential. His career earnings placed him among the more successful financial stories for players with such injury-riddled careers.

Post-Baseball Life

After leaving baseball, Mantei returned to Michigan and focused on family life with his wife, Erica, and their son, Hayden. He stayed connected to charitable work, participating in programs like Garth Brooks' Teammates for Kids Foundation. In 2014, Mantei and his family were featured on an episode of the Danny Koker-hosted History Channel show "Counting Cars," commissioning a restoration of a classic 1953 Chevy truck.

However, his post-baseball life also included personal challenges. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence stemming from an incident involving his wife, although he did not serve jail time.

Real Estate

In December 2001, Matt paid $750,000 for a mansion in Stevensville, Michigan. He sold this home in February 2018 for $1 million.

Legacy

Matt Mantei's career represents both the thrilling promise and the cruel fragility of life as a professional athlete. His fastball, fearlessness, and fiery competitiveness made him a standout reliever during his prime. Though injuries prevented him from reaching even greater heights, his impact, especially during the Diamondbacks' early success, left a lasting impression on the teams he played for and the fans who watched him.