Mark Kotsay Net Worth

What is Mark Kotsay's Net Worth and Salary?

Mark Kotsay is a former American professional baseball player and professional baseball manager who has a net worth of $28 million. Mark Kotsay played in 1,914 MLB games for the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres. He is currently the manager of the Oakland Athletics.

Early Life

Mark Steven Kotsay was born on December 2, 1975, in Whittier, California. He was raised in Santa Fe Springs and attended Santa Fe High School where he played baseball, football, and basketball. His senior year in baseball, he hit .408 and pitched his way to a 4-0 record with a 3.18 ERA.

Kotsay enrolled at Cal State Fullerton to continue playing baseball. He was an all-star in 1994 for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod Baseball League and won the Golden Spikes Award and was the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series in 1995 as Fullerton won their third Series championship. He was an outfielder and closer in college and pitched the final five outs to clinch the team's CWS title. Kotsay was a consensus choice All-American in 1995 and 1996. In 2019, Kotsay was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

MLB Career

With the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 1996 MLB Draft, Mark Kotsay was selected by the Florida Marlins. He made his pro playing debut on July 11, 1997. He played with the Marlins until 2000 before joining the San Diego Padres from 2001 until 2003. Kotsay later played with the Oakland Athletics from 2004 until 2007, the Atlanta Braves in 2008, the Boston Red Sox from 2008 until 2009, the Chicago White Sox from 2009 until 2010, the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, and, lastly, the Padres a second time from 2012 until 2013. Kotsay, a left-handed outfielder, last played on September 29, 2013 with the Padres. He finished his career with a .276 batting average to go along with 127 home runs and 720 runs batted in over 17 seasons.

Kotsay also competed internationally for the U.S. men's national team, helping secure a bronze medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

In 2014, Kotsay took a job working in the front office as a special assistant for the Padres. In December 2014, he replaced Phil Plantier as their new hitting coach. In November 2015, Kotsay was named the bench coach of the Oakland Athletics, and in 2017 became the organization's quality control coach. Kotsay was promoted to manager in 2022.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Mark Kotsay signed a three-year contract extension with the Oakland Athletics in 2004 worth $29 million (the same as around $46.5 million today). His second stint with the San Diego Padres earned him $1.25 million in 2011, and a one-year extension to stay with the team through 2013 added $1.3 million more.

Over his MLB playing career, Kotsay earned around $50.75 million in salary alone.

Coaching Salary

In December 2021 Mark signed a 3-year contract to become the head coach of the Oakland A's. The deal is estimated to pay Kotsay $2 million per year, which is half as much as was being earned by his predecessor.

Personal Life

Mark Kotsay and his wife, Jamie, have three children together. He is a devout Roman Catholic, and his father is a retired Los Angeles Police Motorcycle Officer.

Real Estate

In April 2023, it was reported that Kotsay listed his Southern California mansion for $9.875 million. He lowered the asking price to $8.7 million in June 2023. He bought the home in January 2007 for $5 million. Take a tour of it in the video below: