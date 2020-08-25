Mark Grant net worth and salary: Mark Grant is an American color commentator and former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for being a player and broadcaster for the San Diego Padres.

Mark Grant was born in Aurora, Illinois in October 1963. He was a pitcher who threw and batted right handed. Grant was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the first round of the 1981 MLB Draft. He played for the Giants in 1984 and from 1986 to 1987. Grant played for the Padres from 1987 to 1990. He played for the Atlanta Braes in 1990, the Seattle Mariners in 1992, the Houston Astros in 1993, and the Colorado Rockies in 1993. Mark Grant joined the TV broadcast booth for the Padres in 1997 for Channel 4 San Diego. He joined Fox Sports San Diego in 2012. During his MLB career he had 22 wins and 32 losses with an earned run average of 4.31 and 382 strikeouts.