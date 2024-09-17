What is Mark Grace's Net Worth?

Mark Grace is a former professional baseball player and coach who has a net worth of $20 million. Mark Grace played in MLB from 1988 to 2003, mostly with the Chicago Cubs. During his time with the team in the 1990s, he won four Gold Glove Awards. Grace finished his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, with which he won the World Series in 2001.

During his playing career, Mark earned $46 million in salary. His highest-paid season was 2000 when he made $5 million from the Cubs.

Early Life and Education

Mark Grace was born on June 28, 1964 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. As a teenager, he attended Tustin High School in California, where he played both baseball and basketball. Grace went on to attend Saddleback College, and then San Diego State University, where he continued his baseball career. Although he was drafted by MLB's Minnesota Twins when he was 19, he declined to sign.

Chicago Cubs

In the 1985 MLB draft, Grace was chosen by the Chicago Cubs. He played three years in the Cubs farm system before he made his debut in the majors in 1988. In his rookie season, Grace helped the Cubs secure an NL wild card, and in his second season in 1989, he helped lead the team to the NL East division title. Grace had his best seasons with the team in the 1990s, winning four Gold Glove Awards between 1992 and 1996 and earning three All-Star selections between 1993 and 1997. In 1993, he led the Cubs in multiple statistical categories, including batting average (.325), hits (193), doubles (39), and RBI (a career high of 98). Additionally, Grace hit for the cycle in May of 1993. In 1995, he led the NL with a .326 batting average and 51 doubles. Grace finished the 1990s with the most hits (1,754) and doubles (364) of any MLB player that decade. He played his 13th and final season with the Cubs in 2000. In 2023, Grace was inducted into the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame.

Arizona Diamondbacks

After the Cubs declined to offer him salary arbitration, Grace signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks in late 2000 on a two-year contract with an additional option year. In his first season with the team, in 2001, he helped lead the Diamondbacks to the NL West title, the NLDS, the NLCS, and finally the World Series. The 2001 World Series was among the most dramatic in history, as the Diamondbacks came from an underdog position to defeat the New York Yankees in seven games. It was the first World Series title for the Diamondbacks, a franchise that had only existed for four years at that point. Grace played two more seasons with the team before retiring after the end of the 2003 season.

Broadcasting Career

Grace became a baseball color commentator on television following his retirement from MLB. He did commentary for Diamondbacks games and for Fox Sports broadcasts, and was variously partnered with Thom Brennaman and Daron Sutton from 2004 to 2012. Later, in 2017, Grace became an analyst for Diamondbacks games on Fox Sports Arizona. He went on to become an analyst for select Cubs games on Marquee Sports Network starting in 2020.

Coaching Career

In 2014, Grace served as hitting coach for the Hillsboro Hops, a Northwest League affiliate of the Diamondbacks. The next season, he was promoted to hitting coach for the Diamondbacks. Grace spent one more season in that position before being fired after the end of the 2016 season.

DUI Incidents

In 2011 and again in 2012, Grace was arrested for driving under the influence. For the second incident, he was indicted by an Arizona grand jury on four felony counts and was sentenced to four months in jail. Additionally, he was given two years of supervised probation.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Grace has been married and divorced twice; his first wife was Michelle and his second was Tanya. He has two sons named Jackson and Preston and resides in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

In 1999, Mark paid $1.575 million for a home in the east Lincoln Park area of Chicago. He sold this home in 2002 for $1.655 million.

In August 2020, Mark paid $2.3 million for a home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The 7,200-square-foot mansion was built in 1998 and has luxurious features including a resort-style spa. The property sits on 1.55 acres and is worth around $6 million today.