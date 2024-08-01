What is Madison Bumgarner's Net Worth and Salary?

Madison Bumgarner is an American professional baseball pitcher who has a net worth of $50 million. Madison Bumgarner played for MLB's San Francisco Giants from 2009 to 2019 and the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2020 to 2023. With the Giants, he won three World Series and two Silver Slugger Awards, and was named the World Series MVP in 2014. Among his other career achievements, Bumgarner won the 2014 Babe Ruth Award.

Contracts

Madison signed a six year deal with the Giants worth $35.56 million in 2012. In 2009 he signed a five-year $85 million deal with the Diamondbacks. During his career he earned around $130 million in salary alone.

Early Life and Education

Madison Bumgarner was born on August 1, 1989 in Hickory, North Carolina to Debbie and Kevin. He was raised in an area nicknamed "Bumtown" due to its surfeit of inhabitants with the surname Bumgarner. His father had built their home, a log house. Bumgarner began playing baseball at the age of four with a youth baseball league. As a teenager at South Caldwell High School, he played for both his school's baseball team and in the amateur American Legion Baseball organization. In 2007, Bumgarner went 11-2 with a 1.05 ERA and 143 strikeouts to help South Caldwell win the 4A State Championship. For college, he committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a baseball scholarship, but ended up turning professional instead.

Minor League Career

In the 2007 MLB draft, Bumgarner was chosen in the first round by the San Francisco Giants. He began his professional career in the minors pitching for the Giants' South Atlantic League affiliate the Augusta GreenJackets. An immediate sensation, Bumgarner won the pitchers' Triple Crown on the team. For the 2009 season, he started out with the San Jose Giants before moving to the Connecticut Defenders.

San Francisco Giants

Bumgarner was called up to the majors toward the end of the 2009 season. He made four appearances for the Giants to close out the season, recording a 1.80 ERA and ten strikeouts. Bumgarner went on to have a terrific 2010, making his postseason debut and helping the Giants win their first World Series since 1954. His 2011 season was less successful, as he went 13-13 with a 3.21 ERA as the Giants missed the playoffs. Bumgarner went on to sign a six-year contract extension with the team in 2012. He proceeded to have an exceptional 2012 season, marked by his first MLB home run, his first career regular-season complete game, and his first regular-season shutout. Moreover, Bumgarner established a new franchise record of 36 consecutive scoreless innings. He finished the regular season with a 16-7 record and a 3.37 ERA as the Giants won the National League West pennant. After winning the NLDS and the NLCS, the Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 World Series. The next season, Bumgarner recorded career bests in ERA (2.77) and strikeouts (199), although the Giants failed to make it back to the playoffs.

Bumgarner had his greatest career season in 2014, starting with his first career grand slam in April. In May, he went 5-0 in six starts with a 2.08 ERA and 48 strikeouts, earning him the NL Pitcher of the Month Award. Bumgarner hit his second career grand slam in July, and in August he pitched his second career complete game one-hit shutout, earning him another NL Pitcher of the Month Award. He finished the regular season with an 18-10 record, a 2.98 ERA, and 219 strikeouts as the Giants advanced to the playoffs. In the postseason, Bumgarner was named the NLCS MVP, and was named the World Series MVP after the Giants won their third World Series title in five years. He won numerous accolades for his exceptional 2014, including the Babe Ruth Award and his first Silver Slugger Award. The next season, Bumgarner recorded his 1,000th career strikeout and finished with an 18-9 record, a 2.93 ERA, and 234 strikeouts. For the 2015 season, he earned his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award. Bumgarner had another terrific season in 2016, going 15-9 with a 2.74 ERA and a career high 251 strikeouts as the Giants reached the NLDS.

Bumgarner began the 2017 season on a strong note, setting a new Giants record for the most career home runs by a pitcher. However, at the end of April, he was placed on the disabled list after suffering injuries in a dirt biking accident. Bumgarner didn't return to play until the second half of July. He finished the season with a 4-9 record, a 3.32 ERA, and 101 strikeouts in 17 starts and 111 innings pitched. The Giants did poorly as a whole, tying with the Tigers for the worst record in MLB that year. Bumgarner continued to struggle in 2018 as he missed much of the season due to injury. However, in June, he reached a milestone by recording his 1,500th career strikeout. Bumgarner finished the season with a 6-7 record, a 3.26 ERA, and 109 strikeouts as the Giants again failed to make the playoffs. He played one more season with the Giants in 2019, going 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 203 strikeouts as the team missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Notably, it was the first season in over a century in which no Giants pitcher threw a nine-inning complete game. After the 2019 season, Bumgarner became a free agent for the first time in his career.

Arizona Diamondbacks

In late 2019, Bumgarner signed a five-year contact with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He had an inauspicious debut in his first season with the team in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic and time on the disabled list limited him to just over 41 innings pitched. In 2021, Bumgarner pitched 146⅓ innings and went 7-10 with a 4.67 ERA and 124 strikeouts. The following season, he recorded his 2,000th career strikeout and finished with a 7-15 record and a 4.88 ERA. Bumgarner made only four starts for the Diamondbacks in 2023 before he was designated for assignment and released due to his poor record.

Personal Life

Bumgarner wed his high school sweetheart Ali Saunders in early 2010. During the baseball offseason, they live on a farm in North Carolina, and during the season they reside in a condo in San Francisco.