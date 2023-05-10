What is Livan Hernandez's Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings?

Livan Hernandez is a former Cuban professional baseball player who has a net worth of $0 million. After earning more than $53 million in salary alone, in July 2017 Livan filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Florida. In the filing, Livan claimed to owe up to $1 million to as many as 50 creditors. A large portion of that debt it owed to credit card companies, banks and the IRS. He also owes around $220,000 to a local businessman who gave him a loan. He claimed to be worth less than $50,000 at the time of his filing.

He is the half-brother of former MLB pitcher Orlando "El Duque" Hernandez. Livan defected to the United States when he was 20 years old in 1995. A year prior, he had helped secure a gold medal for Cuba at the 1994 Baseball World Cup in Managua. Hernandez made his Major League Baseball debut in 1996 with the Florida Marlins, and he remained with the team until 1999. He then embarked upon his career as a journeyman, playing with the San Francisco Giants from 1999 until 2002, the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals from 2003 until 2006, the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2006 until 2007, the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies in 2008, the New York Mets in 2009, the Washington Nationals a second time from 2009 until 2011, and lastly the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers in 2012.

Hernandez finished his pro playing career with a 178-177 win-loss record to go along with a 4.44 earned run average and 1,976 strikeouts. He won one World Series title with the Marlins in 1997 and was named MVP of the World Series that year. Hernandez also earned NLCS MVP honors in 1997. He is a two-time MLB All-Star (2004, 2005) and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2004.

Career

Hernandez made his MLB debut with the Florida Marlins. His rookie year was solid, but it was his performance in the 1997 postseason that truly catapulted him into the spotlight. Hernandez played a pivotal role in the Marlins' World Series run, earning both the National League Championship Series and World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. His mesmerizing performance in Game 5 of the NLCS, where he recorded 15 strikeouts, remains etched in baseball lore.

After a productive stint with the Marlins, Hernandez moved on to play for the San Francisco Giants in 1999. However, his most enduring relationship was with the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals, where he had two separate stints (2003-2006, 2009-2011). With the Nationals, Hernandez emerged as a workhorse, leading the league in innings pitched in both 2003 and 2004. His remarkable endurance and work ethic, coupled with his effective breaking ball and changeup, made him a reliable asset in the rotation.

Throughout his career, Hernandez exhibited a level of stamina that was nothing short of extraordinary. He completed 50 games and pitched over 200 innings nine times, a testament to his durability. Hernandez also had the honor of being named an All-Star twice, in 2004 and 2005.

Hernandez's career was characterized by his flexibility and adaptability, as he played for nine different teams. After the Nationals, he had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and finally, the Atlanta Braves, where he ended his illustrious career in 2012.

Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Hernandez earned a reputation as a workhorse, consistently logging more innings than the majority of his contemporaries. This endurance, combined with his skill and talent, resulted in substantial financial rewards. Throughout his playing years, Hernandez amassed career earnings in excess of $53 million. His peak salary came in 2005 with the Washington Nationals when he earned $8 million for the season. These impressive earnings were testament to the value Hernandez brought to his teams, both in terms of on-field performance and locker room leadership.

However, despite his successful career and substantial earnings, Hernandez faced significant financial problems in his post-playing life, which ultimately led to a personal bankruptcy filing.

Personal Issues & Bankruptcy

Unfortunately, Hernandez's retirement years were marked by personal and financial strife. In 2012, reports began to circulate about his financial difficulties. These issues culminated in Hernandez filing for bankruptcy in 2017. The filing revealed liabilities between $500,000 and $1 million, with assets totaling less than $50,000. The reasons for his financial troubles are multi-faceted, involving poor investment choices, a lavish lifestyle, and significant child support payments.