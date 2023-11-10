Kevin Millar Net Worth

What is Kevin Millar's net worth and salary?

Kevin Millar is an American baseball analyst and former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $14 million. During his professional baseball career Kevin earned a bit over $20 million in salary. In 2008 he earned a career-high $3.8 million single-season salary. In 2011 Kevin began hosting a daily talk show, "Intentional Talk," on the MLB Network. The show has gone on to become very popular.

Kevin Millar played in MLB from 1998 to 2009. He played for the Florida Marlins, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays, and in 2004 won a World Series championship with the Red Sox.

Early Life and Education

Kevin Millar was born on September 24, 1971 in Los Angeles, California. As a teenager, he went to University High School, where he played baseball. In his junior year, Millar helped lead his team to the 3-A City title. For his senior year, he transferred to Hart High School in Santa Clarita. Millar went on to attend Los Angeles City College, where he continued playing baseball. He subsequently transferred to Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. There, Millar played a critical role in helping the Lamar Cardinals baseball team return to its former greatness. In 1992, the team posted a 32-21 record as Millar recorded 41 runs, 56 hits, and 13 home runs. The Cardinals did even better the next season, going 44-18 and reaching the NCAA's Central I Regional.

Career Beginnings in the Minors

Millar began his professional playing career in the minors in 1993, playing for the St. Paul Saints of the Northern League. In 63 games, he batted .260 with five home runs and 30 RBI.

Florida Marlins

Millar's contract was purchased by the Florida Marlins at the beginning of the 1998 season. He made his debut for the team in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Millar appeared in just one more game with the Marlins before spending the remainder of the season in the minors with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. With the Knights, he batted .326 with four home runs and 15 RBI. Millar returned to the Marlins the next season, and played with the team through 2002.

Boston Red Sox

Following the 2002 season, Millar was sold to the Japanese Central League's Chunichi Dragons. In order for the transaction to be completed, he first had to clear the waivers requested by the Marlins. However, the Boston Red Sox, which wanted Millar, blocked the deal with a waiver claim of its own. Millar had signed a two-year contract with the Dragons in early 2003, but in an unprecedented deal brokered by MLB, the Marlins later repaid the money that the Dragons had paid for Millar, and the Red Sox paid a similar sum to the Marlins in return for Millar. Consequently, Millar was traded to the Red Sox.

Millar had a strong first season with the Red Sox, helping the team reach the 2003 ALCS. The following season was even better, as the Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in the ALCS before sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. It was the Red Sox's first World Series title since 1918. Millar played one more season with the team in 2005. That year, the Red Sox reached the ALDS, where they were swept by future World Series winners the Chicago White Sox.

Baltimore Orioles

In early 2006, Millar signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles. He finished his first season with the team batting .272 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI. In late 2006, Millar signed a new one-year contract with the Orioles that included an option for the 2008 season. During his second season with the team, Millar set a franchise record by reaching base safely for 50 consecutive games. His streak came to an end three days later at 52 games. Millar ended up playing one more season with the Orioles in 2008.

Toronto Blue Jays

Millar signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays in early 2009. He was eventually called up to the majors, and played in 78 regular season games. Millar finished the 2009 season with a .223 batting average, seven home runs, and 29 RBI.

Retirement

In the spring of 2010, after having signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs and being released the next month, Millar announced his retirement from professional baseball.

Return to Playing

Millar briefly came out of retirement in May of 2010 to play with the American Association's St. Paul Saints, the team with which he began his career. He played six games with the Saints in 2010, batting .208 with two RBI. Later, in mid-2017, Millar was allowed a single at-bat for the team during a promotional night celebrating the Saints' 25th anniversary. In the game, he hit a two-run homer as the Saints won 8-6.

Post-Retirement Career

After retiring from professional playing, Millar became a studio analyst for the MLB Network and Fox Sports. He also joined the New England Sports Network as a pregame and postgame analyst. On the MLB Network, Millar co-hosts the talk show "Intentional Talk." Additionally, he co-hosts the show's companion audio podcast "Intentional Talk: Caught Listening" with Chris Rose.

Personal Life

With his wife Jeanna, Millar has four children, including twins. The family resides in Austin, Texas.

Real Estate

In 2009 Kevin bought a 3.5 acre lakefront property with a 9,300 square foot mansion. The home had been listed for $3.2 million just before he bought it for an undisclosed amount. In October 2023 Kevin listed the home for sale for $7.9 million.