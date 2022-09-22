Joe Mauer Net Worth:

What is Joe Mauer's Net Worth?

Joe Mauer is an American retired baseball catcher who has a net worth of $100 million. Joe Mauer was a six-time All-Star, AL MVP, three-time Gold Glove winner, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and three-time AL batting champion with the Minnesota Twins.

Early Life

Born Joseph "Joe" Patrick Mauer on April 19, 1983, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the incredibly talented Mauer first flaunted his talent as a student at Cretin-Derham Hall High School where he was a three-sport star. Even though he was part of the baseball, basketball, and football teams, Mauer excelled at baseball as he batted .605 during his senior season and was only struck out once during his entire high school career. This success along with his outstanding play in Minnesota helped Mauer enter the USA Junior National team. He spent two productive years with the team (1998-2000), having hit an impressive .522 in his last year. In 2000, he was also named the best hitter at the baseball world tournament in Panama. The next year, he was voted Minnesota District V Player of the Year.

Minnesota Twins

Joe Mauer was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2001 MLB draft first overall despite committing to play football at Florida State University. He decided to go pro in baseball and made his debut on the United States' roster at the 2003 All-Star Futures Game at U.S. Cellular Field. Joe was promoted to the Twins big league roster in 2004 after A.J. Pierzynski was traded to the San Francisco Giants. And in his first major league game, Joe Mauer went 2-for-3. But a knee injury would sideline him for more than a month. After a rehabilitation stint in the minors, Joe returned to the Twins in 2005 for his first full season logging 144 hits in 131 games with 9 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .294.

In the 2006 season, Joe Mauer became the first catcher in history to lead the American League in batting average, finishing at .347. He also became the first player since Mike Piazza to reach base four or more times in five consecutive games. In 2008, Joe Mauer became the first American League catcher to win the batting title twice, leading the AL with an average of .328. He was announced as the starting catcher for the AL in the All-Star game and won his first Gold Glove award.

In 2009, Joe Mauer was named the American League MVP by a near-unanimous decision (getting 27 of 28 first place votes) after becoming the first catcher to lead the league in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage in the same year. He signed the richest contract paid to a catcher in Major League Baseball history and continued to have success despite playing through and missing time due to various ailments. Mauer was moved to first base after the 2013 season to protect the star player from the wear and tear of being a daily major league catcher. On April 12, 2018, Joe Mauer became the 287th player in history to collect 2,000 hits. Amidst the speculation he would retire following the 2018 season, Mauer made his first appearance at catcher since a concussion in 2013 before being removed for the backup after just one pitch. He received a standing ovation as he exited the field and officially announced his retirement from the game on November 9, 2018. The Minnesota Twins retired his #7 during the 2019 season.

Over his 15-year major league career, Joe Mauer posted a .306 batting average with 1,018 runs, 428 doubles, 30 triples, 143 home runs, 923 RBIs, 939 walks, a .388 on-base percentage, and .439 slugging percentage. He also finished with a .996 fielding percentage at catcher and first base.

Career Earnings

Joe Mauer signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins in 2005 worth $5.7 million before breaking out as a star player. To avoid arbitration, Mauer signed a four-year, $34 million deal in 2007. In March of 2010, Mauer became the highest paid catcher of all time when he signed an 8 year, $184 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Joe Mauer earned $24 million in salary and endorsements. In total, Joe Mauer's career earnings from baseball salaries alone topped $218 million.

Personal Life

Joe Mauer announced his engagement to Saint Paul nurse and girlfriend of 18 months, Maddie Bisanz. They married on December 1, 2012, and teammate Justin Morneau was a groomsman. The couple has two daughters and a son together and live in Sunfish Lake, Minnesota.

Joe has two brothers who also signed with the Minnesota Twins; His older brother Jake Mauer was their 677th pick in the 23rd round who ended his playing career in 2005 but went on to manage in their minor league system. And his other brother Billy Mauer signed with the team in 2003 as an undrafted free agent and pitched in the organization for three years before shoulder problems forced him to retire.