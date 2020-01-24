Joe Carter net worth: Joe Carter is an American former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $20 million. Joe Carter was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in March 1960. He was an outfielder and first baseman who batted and threw right handed. Carter played at Wichita State university and was drafted #2 overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 1981 Major League Baseball draft. He made his MLB debut for the Cubs in 1983 and played for the Cleveland Indians from 1984 to 1989. Joe Carter played for the San Diego Padres in 1990 and for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1991 to 1997. He played for the Baltimore Orioles and the San Francisco Giants in 1998. Carter was an All-Star in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, and 1996. He won the World Series with the Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993. Carter won a Silver Slugger award in 1991 and 1992 and was the American League RBI leader in 1986. He is a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and received the Toronto Blue Jays Level of Excellence. During his career, Joe earned around $50 million in salary and endorsements.