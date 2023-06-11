Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Jan 28, 1974 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Vacaville Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jermaine Dye's Net Worth

What is Jermaine Dye's net worth and salary?

Jermaine Dye is a retired American Major League Baseball player that has a net worth of $30 million. Jermaine Dye had a 14-year professional career. He was an All-Star in both 2000 and 2006. Jermaine Dye won the World Series MVP title with the White Sox in 2005. He was a right-hander who in his prime was known for his ability to hit for power and his incredibly powerful throwing arm.

Early Life

Jermaine Trevell Dye was bon on January 28, 1974 in Oakland, California. He attended Will C Wood High School in Vacaville, California and Cosumnes River College in Sacramento.

Career

In 1993 he was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 17th round of the draft.

In 1996, after three years in the Braves' minor league system, Dye was called up to the majors. He made a significant impact in his rookie year, hitting 12 home runs with 45 RBI and a .281 batting average.

In the 1997 offseason, he was traded to the Royals in a package that brought Michael Tucker and Keith Lockhart to Atlanta. In 1999, Dye played in 158 games for the Royals, and hit 26 homeruns. He was a celebrated Royals player at the time, with fans frequently chanting "Dye-no-mite" after he came up to bat. The next year he made the American League All-Star team. After leaving the Royals, Jermaine played for the Oakland Athletics until 2004. In 2001, during a game against the New York Yankees, Jermaine stepped up to the plate to face off against Orlando Hernandez. This particular at-bat quickly ended his season when a foul pitch hit his shin and fractured his tibia. This incident is recognized as one of the top 40 worst injuries in baseball.

Before the start of the 2005 season he was signed by the Chicago White Sox for a two-year, $10.15 million free agent contract with an option to renew in 2007. He played 145 games in 2005, which was the most he played since his injury in 2001. While with the White Sox, he was named World Series MVP batting and hit the game changing RBI that sent in the deciding run for Chicago's 1-0 Game 4 victory against the Houston Astros, which clinched the series sweep. His best offensive season was in 2006 where he finished second in the league with 44 homeruns, third in slugging, fifth in runs batted in, and he placed fifth in the American League Most Valuable Player voting. He was selected to the American League All-Star Team during 2006, and in October of that year, the White Sox exercised their $6.75 million option for Dye's 2007 season. Jermaine Dye, along with other Chicago hitters, struggled in the first half of 2007, but he turned his game around in the second half. Due to his improvement throughout the season he signed a two-year contract extension in August of that year with the White Sox. In 2009, Dye became a free agent and on March 31, 2011 announced his retirement after fourteen years in the game.

Contracts and Career Earnings

Over the course of his illustrious 14-year career, Jermaine Dye earned substantial sums through his various contracts. While the exact numbers from his early contracts with the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals aren't widely available, his time with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox saw him earn significant payouts. In 2001, Dye signed a three-year, $32 million contract with the Athletics. However, the apex of his earnings came during his stint with the White Sox. In 2005, he signed a two-year, $10.15 million contract with the team, which was followed by a two-year, $22 million contract extension in 2007. In total, over his career, Dye is estimated to have earned over $70 million in salary alone. These earnings do not include endorsements and other income from his post-baseball ventures.

Real Estate

In 2012 Jermaine paid $3.3 million for a 9,000 square foot mansion set on 4+ acres in Poway, California. The seller was NBA player Mo Williams. Jermaine listed this home for sale in September 2015 for $4.2 million. He ultimately accepted $2.85 million in May 2017. Here is a video of Jermaine's former Poway home:

In March 2018 Jermaine paid $5 million for a 10,000 square foot home not far from Poway, in San Diego.

In 2003 he paid $3.84 million for a home in Paradise Valley, Arizona. He sold this home in 2012 for $3.525 million.