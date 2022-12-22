Jason Varitek Net Worth:

What is Jason Varitek's Net Worth?

Jason Varitek is a former American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $30 million. Jason Varitek, also known as "Tek." spent his entire 15-year career as the catcher for the Boston Red Sox.

Early Life

Jason Andrew Varitek was born on April 11, 1972, in Rochester, Michigan. He led his Altamonte Springs, Florida, baseball team to a 4-2 victory over Southport, Indiana, in the United States Championship bracket of the 1984 Little League World Series. Jason later attended Lake Brantley High School where he played third base and catcher. He went on to play baseball for Georgia Tech and helped the Yellow Jackets to the 1994 College World Series. Jason Varitek received the 1994 Baseball America College Player of the Year Award and the Dick Howser Trophy for National Collegiate Player of the Year. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in management and is the only player in team history to have their number (33) retired.

Varitek also played college summer baseball in the Cape Cod Baseball League for the Hyannis Mets. He won the league batting title in 1993 and was named MVP. He was inducted into the CCBL Hall of Fame in 2002. Jason also played for the U.S. national team at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Red Sox Career

Jason Varitek was drafted 21st overall by the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the 1993 MLB Draft but opted to stay at school for his senior year of college. After graduation, he signed with agent Scott Boras and was drafted in the first round of the 1994 amateur draft at number 14 overall by the Seattle Mariners. In 1997, Varitek was traded along with teammate Derek Lowe to the Boston Red Sox.

Jason Varitek made his MLB debut with the Red Sox on September 24, 1997. The switch-hitter hit for an average of .256 over his career with 193 home runs and 757 runs batted in. In 2004, he was named captain of the team, just the fourth Red Sox captain since 1923. Tek won the 2005 Gold Glove Award and 2005 Silver Slugger Award and was named an All-Star on three occasions (2003, 2005, 2008). He was widely considered one of the team's leaders and played a part in both the 2004 World Series championship and 2007 World Series championship. He made his last MLB appearance with the Red Sox on September 25, 2011. Jason Varitek is enshrined in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame.

After his playing career, Jason Varitek stayed on with the Boston Red Sox as the Special Assistant to the General Manager in 2012. He became the Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations in 2018, and in 2020 held the role of Special Assistant/Catching Coach. Varitek then took on a uniformed coaching position with the team as the game planning coordinator, and in 2021, his title was changed to Player Information Coach

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2002, Jason Varitek signed a three-year, $14.9 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. In 2005, the two sides agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million deal.

Over his MLB playing career, Varitek earned more than $67 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Jason Varitek has three daughters from his first marriage: Ally, Kendall, and Caroline. He and Karen Mullinax divorced in 2008. Jason married Catherine Panagiotopoulos in November of 2011, and the couple has a daughter together. They reside in Hingham, Massachusetts.