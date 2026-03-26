What is Jason Heyward's net worth and salary?

Jason Heyward is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $80 million.

Jason Heyward is a former professional baseball player whose 16-year Major League career was defined by elite defense, early superstardom expectations, and a reputation as one of the game's most respected clubhouse leaders. Debuting with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 as one of baseball's top prospects, Heyward immediately made an impact, launching a home run in his first career at-bat and finishing second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. Over the next decade and a half, he built a career that blended solid offensive production with exceptional defensive skill, earning five Gold Glove Awards and one All-Star selection.

Though he never fully developed into the perennial MVP candidate some projected early on, Heyward remained a valuable contributor thanks to his versatility, baseball IQ, and leadership. His career included stops with the Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres. He played a key role in the Chicago Cubs' historic 2016 World Series championship, famously delivering a rain-delay speech that teammates credited with helping inspire a comeback in Game 7.

By the time he announced his retirement in March 2026 at age 36, Heyward had compiled a .255 batting average, 186 home runs, and 125 stolen bases, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most respected and steady outfielders of his generation.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

During his MLB career, Jason Heyward earned $200 million in salary.

Heyward entered the league as a highly touted phenom, earning solid paydays through his arbitration years before cashing in on one of the largest free-agent contracts in Chicago Cubs history.

Draft & Pre-Arbitration (2007–2012): Drafted 14th overall in 2007 by the Atlanta Braves, Heyward signed for a $1.7 million bonus. He played his early breakout years on standard rookie and pre-arbitration minimums.

Arbitration & Extension (2013–2015): After a 1-year, $3.65 million deal in 2013, he signed a 2-year, $13.3 million extension with the Braves to buy out his remaining arbitration years. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for the final year of this deal (2015).

The Megadeal (2016–2023): Following a stellar 2015 season, he hit the open market and signed a massive 8-year, $184 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. Though the Cubs released him after the 2022 season, his contract was fully guaranteed, meaning they remained on the hook for his $22 million salary in 2023, plus deferred payments stretching into 2027.

Late Career Resurgence (2023–2025): Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2023 (earning the $720,000 league minimum, offset by what the Cubs owed him). He returned to the Dodgers on a 1-year, $9 million deal in 2024, later finishing the year with the Houston Astros. Ahead of 2025, he signed a 1-year, $1 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Jason Heyward: Career MLB Salary History Year Salary Team 2007 $1,700,000 Signing Bonus Atlanta Braves 2010 $400,000 All-Star Debut Atlanta Braves 2011 $496,500 Atlanta Braves 2012 $565,000 1st Gold Glove Atlanta Braves 2013 $3,650,000 Atlanta Braves 2014 $4,500,000 Atlanta Braves 2015 $7,800,000 St. Louis Cardinals 2016 $20,000,000 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs 2017 $21,500,000 Chicago Cubs 2018 $21,500,000 Chicago Cubs 2019 $20,000,000 Chicago Cubs 2020 $21,000,000 Chicago Cubs 2021 $21,000,000 Chicago Cubs 2022 $22,000,000 Chicago Cubs 2023 $22,720,000 $22M Cubs + $720K Dodgers Cubs / Dodgers 2024 $9,740,000 Dodgers / Astros 2025 $1,000,000 San Diego Padres 2026 $0 Retired (March 27, 2026) — Total ~$199,571,500

Early Life

Jason Heyward was born on August 9, 1989, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and raised in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough, Georgia. His father, Eugene, was instrumental in developing his baseball skills, often training with him from a young age. Heyward quickly emerged as a standout athlete, excelling in both baseball and basketball during his high school years.

He attended Henry County High School, where his combination of size, power, and athleticism made him one of the most highly regarded prospects in the country. Rather than attend college, Heyward entered the 2007 MLB Draft and was selected 14th overall by the Atlanta Braves.

Early Career and Braves Breakthrough

Heyward rapidly ascended through the Braves' minor league system, consistently ranking among baseball's top prospects. By 2010, he was widely considered one of the best young players in the sport.

He made his MLB debut on Opening Day in 2010 and instantly announced his arrival by hitting a home run in his first at-bat. That rookie season, he batted .277 with 18 home runs and a .393 on-base percentage, finishing second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Over the next several seasons in Atlanta, Heyward developed into a well-rounded player, known as much for his defense and plate discipline as his power. Injuries and inconsistency at the plate occasionally slowed his offensive growth, but his defensive excellence in right field quickly became his calling card.

St. Louis Cardinals and Free Agency

After five seasons with the Braves, Heyward was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals prior to the 2015 season. In St. Louis, he delivered one of his most complete seasons, batting .293 while continuing to play elite defense.

That strong campaign set him up as one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. At just 26 years old, Heyward was viewed as a rare combination of youth, experience, and two-way impact.

Chicago Cubs and World Series Championship

In December 2015, Heyward signed an eight-year, $184 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, one of the largest deals of that offseason. While his offensive numbers declined during his time in Chicago, his leadership and defense remained invaluable.

His most enduring contribution came during the Cubs' historic 2016 season. With the team trailing the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series after a rain delay, Heyward gathered his teammates in the clubhouse and delivered an impassioned speech encouraging them to stay focused and united. The Cubs rallied to win the game, ending a 108-year championship drought.

Though his offensive production never matched expectations relative to his contract, Heyward remained a respected veteran presence throughout his tenure with the Cubs.

Later Career and Final Seasons

After his time in Chicago, Heyward continued his career in a veteran role, including stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego Padres. While no longer an everyday star, he provided depth, defensive reliability, and leadership to younger rosters.

By the mid-2020s, his role had shifted primarily to that of a clubhouse veteran and situational contributor. His experience and professionalism made him a valued presence even as his on-field production declined.

In March 2026, Heyward announced his retirement from professional baseball, bringing an end to a 16-season career that spanned six teams.