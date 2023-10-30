Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $18 Million Date of Birth: Jul 8, 1986 (37 years old) Place of Birth: Reynosa Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Baseball player Nationality: Mexico 💰 Compare Jaime García's Net Worth

What is Jaime García's Net Worth and Salary?

Jamie Garcia is a Mexican professional baseball player who has a net worth of $18 million.

During his career, which lasted from 2009 through 2019, Jaime García played in Major League Baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs. Over the course of those seasons, he earned a little over $60 million in salary.

Early Life

García was born on July 8, 1986 in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico to parents Jaime García Sr. and Gloria Rodriguez Flores. His father worked as a civil engineer. García was raised with his two siblings, sisters Karina and Aimee, between the border of Reynosa and McAllen, Texas. He attended Sharyland High School in Mission, Texas and played baseball throughout his youth and teens.

Career

In 2004, the Baltimore Orioles originally drafted García in the 30th round of the MLB Draft. However, due to a poorly translated test, the Orioles chose not to sign him. By the time the team changed their position, García opted to re-enter the draft. He was then drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 22nd round of the 2005 MLB Draft. Joe Almaraz, an Orioles scout who wanted to sign García the year before, had moved to the Cardinals and was influential in the team's decision to draft García.

García played for a few years on feeder teams before making his major league debut in relief in July 2008. He pitched two innings. The same year, he underwent Tommy John surgery and began the 2009 season on the 60-day disabled list. Later in the season, he returned to the Cardinals organization and was optioned to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. In 2010, García played his first full season in the majors. He played well throughout the season and finished in third place in the voting for NL Rookie of the Year. He was also named a starting pitcher on Baseball America's 2010 All-Rookie Team and a pitcher on the 2010 Topps Major League Rookie All-Star Team. García became well-known for his four pitches: a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup.

In 2011, García began the season as the number-three starter. In April, he threw his first MLB complete game shutout while striking out nine hitters and giving up four hits in 102 pitches. He was named a co-winner of the National League Player of the Week Award. In July, the Cardinals announced they had signed García to a four-year contract extension that guaranteed him $27.5 million. The contract included club options for the following couple seasons, which allowed García the opportunity to earn even more money.

In August 2011, García hit his first career home run. That season, the Cardinals advanced to play the Texas Rangers in the World Series. García pitched 10 innings, including seven scoreless innings. In October, the Cardinals defeated the Rangers four games to three to claim the World Series title.

García had a less successful season in 2012 as he was plagued with shoulder pain. In 2013, he was injured and ultimately underwent shoulder surgery, which ended his season. He was planning to start the 2014 season but was unable to do so due to bursitis. In July of that year, he had to have an additional surgery. He finally returned to pitch for the Cardinals in May 2015. He gained his first win in nearly a year against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In June, García netted his 500th career strikeout against the Kansas City Royals. During that season, the Cardinals won 10 of the 11 games García started. He also performed well during the 2016 season, striking out at least 13 hitters that year.

On December 1, 2016, the St. Louis Cardinals traded García to the Atlanta Braves for three other players. In July 2017, García achieved his first grand slam during his final start for the Braves. A week later, the Braves traded García to the Minnesota Twins. He debuted for the Twins on July 28. However, he only made one start for the Twins. In February 2018, he signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, he suffered from shoulder inflammation a few months later and was released on August 29.

On August 31 of 2018, García signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs. His contract was selected on September 4. The following year, in January 2019, García announced his retirement from professional baseball after over a decade in the sport.

Personal Life

García has been quite private about his personal and dating life, as he has not been publicly connected to any women. He is a Christian and has partnered with a number of charity organizations in the past, such as Water Mission and 1MISSION. He has worked with youth living along the Mexico-Texas border to provide them opportunities they would otherwise not have. He has also worked to provide over 130 houses to impoverished families in the region.