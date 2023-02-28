Jacob deGrom Net Worth

What is Jacob deGrom's Net Worth and Salary?

Jacob deGrom is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $70 million. Jacob deGrom played in MLB for the New York Mets before signing on with the Texas Rangers. He is widely considered one of the most dominant pitchers in the game. He is also one of the highest paid baseball players in the league.

Early Life

Jacob Anthony deGrom was born on June 19, 1988, in DeLand, Florida to his father, Tony, who was an AT&T lineman, and his mother, Tammy, who was a customer service rep for a credit card company. His father built a batting cage in their yard for Jacob to practice, and Jacob credits his dad for his quiet intensity and professionalism. They used to have demanding sessions of catch in the yard together.

Jacob attended Calvary Christian Academy where he played for the baseball and basketball teams. He was successful at basketball and voted the District 9 Class 1A Player of the Year by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association and selected to the All-State third team. As a senior baseball player, deGrom was selected to the All-Florida second team. He also participated in American Legion baseball where he was noticed by Stetson University coaches.

DeGrom was unselected out of high school in the MLB Draft and decided to enroll at Stetson University to play for the Hatters. He played shortstop before converting to pitching. The team used him out of the bullpen as a closer in addition to playing shortstop, and he quickly became one of the team's best arms.

Baseball Career

Jacob deGrom was selected by the New York Mets in the ninth round with the 272nd overall pick of the 2010 Major League Baseball Draft. He didn't make his MLB debut until a month before his 26th birthday in May of 2014. At the time, the Mets had an impressive group of starters, including Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard. Yet deGrom had an impressive rookie season and continued to get better. Jacob was named the NL Rookie of the Year after winning the Rookie of the Month award twice.

Jacob deGrom would go on to be a four-time All-Star (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021), two-time Cy Young Award winner (2018, 2019), two-time MLB First Team selection (2019, 2020), and led the National League in strikeouts twice (2019, 2020) with the Mets.

After opting out of his contract with the Mets after playing in New York for nine seasons, deGrom signed a monster deal in December of 2022 to join the Texas Rangers.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In March of 2019, deGrom signed a five-year contract worth $137.5 million including a club option for 2024. After declining the two-year, $62.5 million player option for 2023 and 2024, he signed a deal with the Texas Rangers for five years worth $185 million. A sixth-year option would bring the total value to $222 million.

Over his MLB career, Jacob deGrom has earned more than $72.6 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Jacob deGrom met his wife, Stacey, shortly after graduating from high school. The couple got married in November of 2014 and have a son and a daughter together. The family resides in DeLand, Florida.

Jacob deGrom grew up a fan of the Atlanta Braves.