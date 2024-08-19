What is J. T. Snow's Net Worth?

J. T. Snow is a former professional baseball player who has a net worth of $15 million. J. T. Snow played in MLB from 1992 to 2006, most notably with the San Francisco Giants. As a first baseman, he won six consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 1995 to 2000. After retiring from playing, Snow became a radio and television baseball color commentator, and later became first base and bench coach for the Pioneer League's Oakland Ballers during their inaugural season in 2024. During his career, Snow earned $37 million in salary.

Early Life and Education

Jack Thomas Snow Jr. was born on February 26, 1968 in Long Beach, California to Merry and former NFL player Jack Snow. He has two sisters named Michelle and Stephanie. As a teenager, Snow attended Los Alamitos High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and football. He went on to attend the University of Arizona, where he played three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats baseball team. In 1988, he played collegiate summer baseball with the Orleans Cardinals of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

New York Yankees and California Angels

In the 1989 MLB draft, Snow was chosen in the fifth round by the New York Yankees. He played in the minors until the end of the 1992 season, when he finally made his MLB debut with the Yankees. After that season, Snow was traded to the California Angels, with which he played from 1993 to 1996. In his final two seasons with the Angels, Snow won his first two Gold Glove Awards.

San Francisco Giants, 1997-2005

Following the end of the 1996 season, Snow was traded to the San Francisco Giants. With the team, he continued his success as a first baseman, winning four more consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 1997 to 2000, bringing his total to six. Snow had a relatively brief period of underperformance during the 2002 and 2003 seasons, when he was plagued by various injuries and batted .246. However, he did play in the 2002 World Series, his first and only World Series appearance. Snow bounced back statistically in 2004 with a .327 batting average. He remained with the Giants for one more season after that.

Final Playing Years

In early 2006, Snow signed a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. However, due to a scarcity of playing time, he requested to be designated for assignment early in the 2006 season. Snow's request was granted in late June. He retired at the end of the season, although he signed a one-day contract with the Giants in 2008 so he could officially retire as a Giant. Snow ended his MLB playing career with a .268 batting average, 189 home runs, and 877 RBI.

Post-retirement

After his initial retirement as a player in 2006, Snow became a radio and television color commentator. He did commentary for Giants broadcasts alongside play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming. Later, Snow worked as an advisor to Giants general manager Brian Sabean, and also served as a roving minor league instructor for the team. In 2013, he became a college baseball broadcaster for the Pac-12 Network. Snow later became first base and bench coach for the inaugural season of the Oakland Ballers, a Pioneer League team that debuted in 2024.

Personal Life & Real Estate

With his wife Gina, Snow resides in Northern California. In November 2017 they sold a home in the Lake Tahoe suburb of Truckee, California. Their primary home is in the Bay Area suburb of Hillsborough.