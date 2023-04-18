What is Harold Reynolds' Net Worth and Salary?

Harold Reynolds is an American baseball analyst and retired professional baseball player who has a net worth of $7 million. Harold Reynolds was an All-Star and Gold Glove Award winning second baseman in MLB, most prominently as a member of the Seattle Mariners, and added to his net worth as the Emmy Award winning television baseball analyst for MLB Network and Fox Sports.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $7 Million Date of Birth: Nov 26, 1960 (62 years old) Place of Birth: Eugene Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Baseball player, Commentator, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Harold Reynolds' Net Worth

Early Life

Harold Craig Reynolds was born on November 26, 1960, in Eugene, Oregon. He attended Corvallis High School where he starred in football, basketball, and baseball. Harold was a member of the state championship (AAA) football team in 1978 and Corvallis' American Legion baseball team that won state and regional titles in 1978. He graduated in 1979 and was selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres but opted not to sign. Instead, he enrolled at San Diego State University before transferring to Canada College in Redwood City, California.

Baseball Career

In the 1980 MLB Draft, Harold Reynolds was selected with the second overall pick in the first round of the amateur draft by the Seattle Mariners. He spent several years in their minor league system where he learned how to switch hit. He made his major league debut on September 2, 1983, and bounced back and forth a bit with his official rookie season hitting in 1995.

Reynolds was an All-Star in 1987 and 1988 and led the American League in stolen bases in 1987 with 60. He was also the triples leader in 1988 with 11 and leader in at-bats in 1990 with 642. Harold won three Gold Glove Awards (1988-1990) and led the American League in assists and double plays five times each.

Harold Reynolds received the Roberto Clemente Award in 1991. In the fall of 1992, he was granted free agency and signed with the Baltimore Orioles. He only spent one year with the team before signing with the San Diego Padres. He was traded to the California Angels in 1994 for Hilly Hathaway, Reynolds' last season playing professional baseball.

Broadcasting Career

Reynolds joined ESPN in 1996 as a studio analyst for "Baseball Tonight." And over the years, he made appearances at major baseball events for the network including the All-Star Game and World Series. He also served as a commentator for the College World Series and Little League World Series. He joined MLB.com as a commentator in June of 2007 and worked with TBS on their coverage of Sunday baseball telecasts and the 2008 MLB Playoffs.

Reynolds has been with the MLB Network since January of 2009 and appears regularly on "MLB Tonight," "Quick Pitch," "Diamond Demo," and breaking news and special event coverage. He was nominated for a Sports Emmy Award in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Reynolds became a member of the "MLB on Fox" show in 2012 and co-hosts the daily morning show "Hot Stove" with Matt Vasgersian during the offseason.

Controversy

Harold Reynolds was fired from ESPN in July of 2006 following accusations of sexual harassment. He said the incident was a "total misunderstanding" and that a hug he gave a woman had been misinterpreted. Harold filed a $5 million lawsuit against ESPN for payment for the remainder of his contract, and the case was settled in April of 2008 for a seven-figure sum.

Personal Life

Harold Reynolds is the youngest of eight children. His brother Don is a former outfielder who played parts of two seasons with the San Diego Padres.

In June of 2013, Reynolds was inducted into the Canada College Hall of Fame and presented with the "Colts Lifetime Achievement Award."

On September 30, 1990, Reynolds became the last player to bat at Comiskey Park.

Real Estate

In January 2018 Harold paid $2 million for a home in Montclair, New Jersey. The 4,600-square-foot home sits on 1.5 wooded acres.