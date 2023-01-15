Greg Maddux Net Worth:

What is Greg Maddux's Net Worth and Salary?

Greg Maddux is a former Major League Baseball player who has a net worth of $70 million. Greg Maddux played 23 seasons in the MLB, most notably for the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. With the latter team, he won the 1995 World Series, giving the Braves their first World Series title. Maddux achieved a number of other major feats during his career, including winning four consecutive Cy Young Awards from 1992 to 1995 and claiming a record 18 Gold Gloves.

Career Earnings

During his career, Greg Maddux earned just under $160 million in salary alone. He is one of the 30 highest career earners in baseball history.

Early Life and High School

Greg Maddux was born on April 14, 1966 in San Angelo, Texas and grew up mostly in Madrid, Spain, where his father was stationed with the United States Air Force. He has an older brother named Mike who also became an MLB player. Maddux eventually returned to the States with his family, settling in Las Vegas, Nevada. There, he trained under former baseball scout Ralph Meder. As a teenager, Maddux went to Valley High School, where he helped the school baseball team win a state championship in 1983. He graduated the following year.

Chicago Cubs, 1986-1992

In the 1984 MLB draft, Maddux was chosen in the second round by the Chicago Cubs. He made his major league debut in September of 1986 as the youngest player in the majors at the time. Quickly establishing his prowess, Maddux pitched a complete game on his first start. He struggled in his second season in 1987, but came back strong in 1988 with an 18-8 record and 3.18 ERA. This marked the beginning of a record 17 consecutive seasons in which Maddux posted 15 or more wins. In 1989, he helped the Cubs win their second-ever National League East title. Maddux's final season with the team, in 1992, was arguably his best; with 20 wins, he earned his first of four consecutive Cy Young Awards.

Atlanta Braves

Maddux carried over his success with the Cubs in his first season with the Atlanta Braves in 1993. Compiling 20 wins for the second season in a row and posting a 2.36 ERA, he also claimed his second consecutive Cy Young Award. The Braves advanced to the NLCS, where they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. In 1994, Maddux recorded an incredible 1.56 ERA, the second-lowest since Bob Gibson's 1.12 in 1968. He then posted the third-lowest, 1.63, the very next year, en route to his and the Braves' first World Series championship title. He finished 1995 with his fourth consecutive Cy Young Award, a major league record.

Following a slightly disappointing 1996 that ended with the Braves falling to the New York Yankees in the World Series, Maddux bounced back in 1997 by throwing two complete games and a shutout. The year after that, he struck out over 200 batters for the first and only time in his career, and helped lead the Braves to an NLDS championship title. In 1999, Maddux and the Braves returned to the World Series, and once again lost to the New York Yankees. Maddux achieved a number of major feats as the new millennium commenced. In 2000, he broke Jack Morris's career record for putouts, with 387, and in 2002 won his 13th consecutive Gold Glove Award, a record in the National League.

Chicago Cubs, 2004-2006

Maddux returned to Chicago in 2004. That summer, in a win over the San Francisco Giants, he gained his 300th career victory. His 2005 season was less successful, as he posted his first losing record since 1987. Maddux remained with the Cubs through mid-2006.

Final Playing Years

Midway through 2006, Maddux was traded for the first time in his career, to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his only season with the team, he made it to the first round of the playoffs, where the Dodgers were swept by the New York Mets. Maddux subsequently agreed to a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres in 2007. That year, he won his record 17th Gold Glove, surpassing Brooks Robinson's total.

In the summer of 2008, Maddux was traded back to the Dodgers. With the team, he pitched his 5,000th career inning. The Dodgers went on to claim the National League West title, and Maddux won his record 18th Gold Glove, his last. He announced his retirement from playing a month later.

Post-Playing Career

In early 2010, Maddux became an assistant to Cubs general manager Jim Hendry. After two years in that position, he joined the Texas Rangers organization, where his brother was the pitching coach. Later, in 2016, Maddux became a special assistant to Dodgers executive Andrew Friedman, and also began a four-year tenure as the pitching coach at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Personal Life

With his wife Kathy, Maddux has a daughter named Paige and a son named Chase.

Real Estate

In 2011 Greg paid $3.5 million for a 10,000 square-foot mansion in a gated golf community in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In November 2017 Greg paid $2.1 million for an ocean-view home in San Diego, California.