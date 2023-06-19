Giancarlo Stanton Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Baseball Players Net Worth: $90 Million Salary: $32 Million Date of Birth: Nov 8, 1989 (33 years old) Place of Birth: Panorama City Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.98 m) Profession: Baseball player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Giancarlo Stanton's Net Worth

What is Giancarlo Stanton's Net Worth and Salary?

Giancarlo Stanton is an American professional baseball player who has a net worth of $90 million. As of this writing, Giancarlo has earned more than $200 million in baseball salary alone during his career. The bulk of those earnings have come thanks to a 13-year, $325 million contract he signed in November 2014. At the time that was the largest contract in US sports history.

Giancarlo Stanton plays for the MLB's New York Yankees. Previously, he played for the Florida/Miami Marlins from 2010 to 2017, winning two Silver Slugger Awards and two Hank Aaron Awards, as well as NL MVP honors in his final season. Stanton is known for his physical strength and propensity for hitting long home runs.

Largest Sports Contract

On November 13, 2014 it was revealed that Giancarlo Stanton had signed a record-setting $325 million 13-year contract with the Miami Marlins. This was the largest contract in US sports history at the time. Today it is still one of the 10 largest contracts in US sports history.

Starting in the 2015 season, Giancarlo will earn an average of $25 million per year, roughly $155,000 per game. If he bats on average three times per game, that will be $50,000 per at bat. The landmark deal comes with a no-trade clause, but Giancarlo can opt-out after six years (but why would he??). This 13-year $325 million deal topped the previous record holder Miguel Cabrera's 10-year $292 million deal.

Early Life and Education

Giancarlo Stanton was born on November 8, 1989 in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California to Jacinta and Mike. He is of Irish, Puerto Rican, and African-American descent, and has two siblings named E.G. and Kyrice. When Stanton was eight years old, his parents divorced. He was educated at Verdugo Hills High School and Notre Dame High School; at the latter, he played baseball, basketball, and football. Throughout high school and into the first few years of his professional baseball career, he was known as Mike Stanton, which he used because he was mocked for his birth name. For college, Stanton accepted a baseball scholarship from Tulane, but ended up entering the MLB draft instead.

Minor League Career

In the 2007 MLB draft, Stanton was chosen in the second round by the Florida Marlins. He began his professional career in the minors with the Gulf Coast League Marlins before advancing to the Jamestown Jammers. After playing nine games with the Jammers, Stanton was promoted to the Greensboro Grasshoppers. With that team, he hit 39 home runs and posted a .293 batting average, earning him numerous awards and an invite to the Marlins' 2009 spring training. Stanton began the next season with the Jupiter Hammerheads before being promoted to the Jacksonville Suns. In the offseason, he played in the Arizona Fall League.

Florida/Miami Marlins

Stanton was called up to the Marlins in June of 2010. He made his first MLB home run, a grand slam, off of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Matt Garza. Stanton quickly became known for his long home runs, including one in September that traveled 435 feet. For his second season with the Marlins in 2011, he battled leg and eye injuries to record 34 home runs and a .262 batting average. He also hit a number of long home runs, the longest of which was 475 feet. Stanton topped that distance in August of 2012 by hitting a 494-foot homer at Coors Field. He finished the season with career highs in home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. After that successful season, Stanton was plagued by injuries in 2013, causing him to miss about a quarter of the season.

In 2014, Stanton hit the longest home run in Marlins Park history, and tied the franchise career record for home runs with 154. He won his first Silver Slugger and Hank Aaron Awards as well. However, his season came to an unceremonious end in September when he was hit in the face by a pitch, resulting in fractures and dental damage.

In November, Stanton signed a 13-year, $325 million contract extension with the Marlins, the most lucrative contract in sports history up to that point. He went on to become the franchise's all-time home run leader in 2015; however, his season was once again ended early due to injury, this time in June.

Bouncing back in 2016, Stanton hit a 504-foot homer, the longest of the season. His best season with the Marlins was his last, in 2017. That year, Stanton hit an incredible 59 home runs and was named the National League's MVP. He also won his second Silver Slugger Award and his second Hank Aaron Award.

New York Yankees

In late 2017, Stanton was acquired by the New York Yankees. In his debut with the team on Opening Day in 2018, he hit two home runs. Stanton went on to hit his 300th career home run in August. He finished the season with 38 home runs and a .266 batting average. Moving on to the postseason for the first time in his career, he played in the AL Wild Card Game and the ALDS, with the Yankees losing the former to the Boston Red Sox. Stanton had a rough 2019 season due to injuries, and in August was placed on the 60-day injured list, ending his season. The following season, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanton recorded the first MLB home run of the year. However, he was injured again in August, limiting him to 23 games. Stanton returned for the ALDS, where the Yankees once again lost, this time to the Rays.

Following two injury-plagued seasons, Stanton played well in 2021 with 35 home runs. The next year, he was selected for the All-Star Game, and was named the game's MVP. However, he had a relatively poor 2022 regular season, with low batting averages and the slowest sprint speed of all his teammates. Despite that, the Yankees advanced to the ALDS, where Stanton's three-run homer in the deciding Game 5 gave the team the series win over the Cleveland Guardians. In the subsequent ALCS, the Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros.

International Career

Beyond the MLB, Stanton has played for the US national baseball team, including in the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics. In the latter, he won gold with the team.

Real Estate

In May 2017 Giancarlo bought an absolutely amazing penthouse in Miami. The price he paid was not disclosed but the unit had been listed for $6.6 million. Giancarlo's penthouse is the top floor of a building called Aria on the Bay in Miami's Edgewater district. The unit has 4,800 square feet of interior space and 3,300 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop with private pool.